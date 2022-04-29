New Jersey providing $10M to fight car thefts, Murphy says

TRENTON — New Jersey will designate $10 million for police departments statewide in an attempt to thwart the state's high motor vehicle theft rates, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

The investment, made through American Rescue Plan money, will be open to law enforcement agencies to purchase and expand uses of high-speed, automated camera systems and license-plate reading technology. The equipment will be placed at fixed locations and on mobile police units, Murphy said in a news release.

The equipment, Murphy said, will help police officers address the increase in car thefts, as well as violent crimes, which are trending upward in suburban and urban areas, Murphy said.

“The alarming uptick we are seeing in vehicle theft is unacceptable, and our administration is making investments to combat these occurrences statewide,” Murphy said. “To aid law enforcement in this endeavor, an investment in ALPR technology will provide them with the tools they need to reduce these incidents and make our communities safer.”

As part of the grant, State Police will place cameras on some of New Jersey's major roads to collect information on stolen vehicles, Murphy's office said.

Intelligence gathered through the technology will be shared by State Police to better equip officers in investigations, Murphy's office said.

Police: NJ teens ram car into NY cop cars, injuring officers Authorities say five police officers were injured on Long Island over the weekend when three New Jersey teenagers rammed their police vehicles with a stolen car. Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Tuesday some of the officers may have suffered career-ending injuries during the confrontation. Ryder says all five officers were placed on medical leave because of their injuries. The teenage suspects are all from Newark. Two of the suspects are 16 years old and the third is 17 years old. They were arrested on charges including assault and grand larceny. It's not clear if they have attorneys who can comment.

Some of the funding also will be available to county and local law enforcement agencies through a competitive process, Murphy's office said.

Each agency receiving money must obey American Rescue Plan rules and share captured license plate information with State Police, Murphy's office said.

“Thanks to Gov. Murphy, we are investing significant resources to give law enforcement officers the tools they need to combat the rise in auto thefts across the state,” acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. “Because stolen vehicles are increasingly used in the commission of violent shootings, deploying these automated license plate readers will save lives.”

In March, the Attorney General's Office expanded the State Police Auto Theft Task Force, adding detectives and prosecutors, as well as bringing on additional police departments from around the state. Additionally, $125,000 in federal Justice Assistance Grant funds will be available to maximize the task force’s capabilities, Murphy's office said.

Platkin last month said car thefts in the state were up 31% over 2021 three months into the year. Police in Atlantic City and Pleasantville issued warnings about the trend in an attempt to persuade the public to lock their vehicles.

The latest statistics from the Governor's Office say the first quarter of 2022 is on track to have a 53% increase in motor vehicle thefts from 2020.

Stolen cars are often affiliated with violent crimes. A significant percentage of people committing auto theft offenses also have been involved in shootings, Murphy's office said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

