New Jersey poll workers could see permanent pay raise

A bill to increase the pay of poll workers has cleared the Assembly Appropriations and State and Local Government committees, making it more likely those who staff the polling places will see a raise for future elections.
They already received an increase this year, after Gov. Phil Murphy boosted the pay to $300 a day for 2021 by executive order. That was temporary, but it made a difference.
“The poll workers were thrilled,” said Cape May County Clerk Rita Rothberg. For the primary election in the spring, Murphy increased the daily pay to $400, double the usual $200, to head off a shortage of workers for that election.
When that number dropped back to $200, though, it became difficult to line up workers for the general election Nov. 2, Rothberg said this week. It looks likely a permanent raise is on the way.
A Senate bill put the number at $400 for the day, while the Assembly version sets the number at $300.
“I support the Senate version of the amount,” said Lynn Caterson, chairperson of the Atlantic County Board of Elections. “Quite frankly, I don't think it even begins to cover how important the work of the poll workers is. If we didn’t have poll workers, we wouldn’t have an election.”
She said there were problems statewide finding enough people to staff polling places. The days are long for those workers, as they begin before polls open at 6 a.m. for setup and are there for a time after the polls close at 8 p.m.
“In Atlantic County, our poll workers are so loyal and do this as a service. We did not have the same crisis,” she said. “That’s a credit to our poll workers.”
Changes to the voting process put new pressures on local election officials. The changes this year were not as sweeping as in 2020, when pandemic concerns meant most voting was done by mail, as in-person voting was back for 2021. But a new nine-day period for early voting meant more work for election workers.
Workers also needed training in new digital poll books, Caterson said.
“There was so much more happening,” she said. Atlantic County’s Board of Elections trained 1,500 people to work on the election, both before and after Nov. 2. In most cases, there needs to be both a Republican and a Democrat working together.
“So we need two of everything,” Caterson said.
New Jersey hasn't reelected a Democratic governor in 44 years. Gov. Phil Murphy says he'll break the curse.
Adding to the pressure, the election was scheduled to be certified by Monday. With mail-in ballots post-marked by Nov. 2 required to be accepted well after Election Day and other changes in state requirements, the deadline proved impossible, according to both Caterson and Rothberg.
“No county could get the audit done as the state requires,” Caterson said. “The Legislature has enacted new voting laws, and the governor has signed new executive orders. They don’t mesh.”
If there is an issue with mail-in ballots, such as signatures not matching, voters also have the opportunity to submit a new ballot. That helps ensure legal votes are counted, but it also delays the process.
“It is taking more time because of the processes that have changed in the law,” said Rothberg.
Rothberg plans to have the final tallies posted at capemaycountyvotes.com by Friday, with more details about each race. No results are expected to change with the additional numbers. A close race in Wildwood Crest, in which challenger Joseph Schiff narrowly outpolled longtime commission member Joyce Gould, appears to be the closest race for municipal office in the county with a 10-vote difference.
This week, Rothberg contacted the winners of several school board seats who were not listed on the ballot. In some districts, there were numerous candidates for a limited number of seats, but in these instances, just a few write-in votes were enough if there was no one on the ballot.
She had to ascertain that the write-in winners would be willing to serve in the position. Each of the six people said they would serve on the school board.
If the full Assembly supports the change in the pay rate for poll workers, the bill will need to be reconciled with the amount in the Senate bill before it can head to Murphy’s desk.
Once that is completed, Caterson suggests legislators get to work on reconciling the laws and rules surrounding voting and the statutory timeline for when the vote tally is complete and certified. As it stands, she said, new requirements have been added without regard for their impact on other requirements.
The state Office of Legislative Services estimates the Senate version — a $200 increase to $400 a day — would cost about $13.6 million.
