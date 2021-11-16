New Jersey poll workers could see permanent pay raise

If there is an issue with mail-in ballots, such as signatures not matching, voters also have the opportunity to submit a new ballot. That helps ensure legal votes are counted, but it also delays the process.

“It is taking more time because of the processes that have changed in the law,” said Rothberg.

Rothberg plans to have the final tallies posted at capemaycountyvotes.com by Friday, with more details about each race. No results are expected to change with the additional numbers. A close race in Wildwood Crest, in which challenger Joseph Schiff narrowly outpolled longtime commission member Joyce Gould, appears to be the closest race for municipal office in the county with a 10-vote difference.

This week, Rothberg contacted the winners of several school board seats who were not listed on the ballot. In some districts, there were numerous candidates for a limited number of seats, but in these instances, just a few write-in votes were enough if there was no one on the ballot.

She had to ascertain that the write-in winners would be willing to serve in the position. Each of the six people said they would serve on the school board.