New Jersey motorists face another round of toll hikes

New Jersey motorists are lashing out at the prospect of toll increases starting Jan. 1, and Gov. Phil Murphy is being bombarded by Republicans urging him to avert the hikes.

Drivers can expect to pay 3% more on the Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway, which are operated by separate entities. Both have included the increases as part of their budgets.

Under the new plan, the average passenger vehicle toll on the New Jersey Turnpike will increase from $4.80 to $4.95, while on the Garden State Parkway, average tolls for E-ZPass customers will go from $1.90 to $1.96. The increases happen while the nation continues to battle high inflation and rising gas prices.

“For too long, Trenton politicians ignored and underfunded critical infrastructure, resulting in New Jersey roads and bridges ranking among the worst in the nation,” Michael Zhadanovsky, Murphy’s deputy press secretary, said in a statement.

Many Republican lawmakers have pressed Murphy to prevent the increase.