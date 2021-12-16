New Jersey motorists face another round of toll hikes

New Jersey motorists are lashing out at the prospect of toll increases starting Jan. 1, and Gov. Phil Murphy is being bombarded by Republicans urging him to avert the hikes.
Drivers can expect to pay 3% more on the Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway, which are operated by separate entities. Both have included the increases as part of their budgets.
Under the new plan, the average passenger vehicle toll on the New Jersey Turnpike will increase from $4.80 to $4.95, while on the Garden State Parkway, average tolls for E-ZPass customers will go from $1.90 to $1.96. The increases happen while the nation continues to battle high inflation and rising gas prices.
“For too long, Trenton politicians ignored and underfunded critical infrastructure, resulting in New Jersey roads and bridges ranking among the worst in the nation,” Michael Zhadanovsky, Murphy’s deputy press secretary, said in a statement.
Many Republican lawmakers have pressed Murphy to prevent the increase.
“Commuters cannot afford to pay higher tolls at a time when prices are increasing for consumer goods across the board,” state Sen. Chris Connors, Assemblyman Brian Rumpf and Assemblywoman DiAnne Gove, all R-Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic, said in a statement. “Businesses in the state, which are trying to remain competitive with other tax-friendly states, will have yet another cost increase imposed by Trenton to contend with, making it that much harder to be profitable.”
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Motorists traveling on bridges managed by the Cape May County Bridge …
Connors, Rumpf and Gove’s district includes multiple parkway toll plazas.
Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said increased tolls would place a heavier burden on residents during a year of higher-than-usual gas prices.
“It’s not a good way for us to live, and it hurts too many people,” said McClellan, whose district also includes parkway toll plazas.
He said New Jersey should develop ways to generate revenue from motorists by drawing more tourists to the state, increasing traffic on roads.
Federal coronavirus relief funding, McClellan said, could also be used instead of toll increases to address roadwork and infrastructure costs.
President Joe Biden last month signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan measure valued at over $1 trillion intended in part to help rebuild roads and bridges.
Motorists who cross the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry and Betsy Ross bridges w…
Murphy has said he expects New Jersey to receive a considerable amount of money from the law, given the state is densely populated and has some of the nation’s busiest highways.
“That would be a great reason to delay a toll hike,” McClellan said.
The toll increases would be the second in less than two years.
The New Jersey Turnpike Authority adopted new toll rates last year to address long-term capital improvements across its roads. They took effect Sept. 13, 2020.
Some motorists say the new increases are business as usual in New Jersey.
“I’ve lived in Jersey my whole life. It’s just to be expected. Jersey’s not a cheap place to live, but it’s also a great place to make good money,” said Herbert Wendt, of Wildwood.
The 2021 holiday season has put more pressure on already tight American supply chains, leavi…
Wendt stopped at the Galloway Township rest stop Friday morning to meet a coworker. He’s a manager with a chemical engineering company and travels the state’s highways frequently. Working for his company has benefits since they reimburse him for travel expenses, so the tolls don’t directly impact his pocket.
Julie Pelechaty, who also stopped at the rest stop Friday, doesn’t worry about tolls as much because she’s been an at-home employee since the coronavirus pandemic began. Before that, though, the Barnegat Township resident would frequently take the parkway to Cape May for work, at a roughly $100-per-month toll price tag. Gas was exorbitant, too.
“It’s actually so much cheaper for me to work from home because I’m not putting the wear and tear on my car,” Pelechaty said.
Pelechaty is a traveler. Last year, she took a road trip west and found that states outside Pennsylvania don’t have the same quality roads as New Jersey.
“It’s expensive to live here, but when you compare the infrastructure we have here, you see why you’re paying more,” Pelechaty said. “If that kind of thing doesn’t bother you, you might balk at the increase.
“Having been a lot of other places, I can see why we’re paying more.”
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.