New Jersey lawmakers react to Russia invading Ukraine

Lawmakers are condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Below are some of their comments on the situation.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: "President Biden's decision to finally impose sanctions on Russia, while in the right direction, comes far too late to deter Russian advancement into Ukraine. Weakness has been the central theme of President Biden's presidency--from destroying our own energy independence through cancelling the Keystone XL Pipeline, to the failed withdrawal from Afghanistan--he has continually destroyed the perception of America's strength on the world stage. We must get American energy back to full production and lead the world in energy independence. We must permanently end Nord Stream 2 to remove Russia's stranglehold on European energy demands, and we must impose crippling sanctions on Russian industries that fuel military production. We are on the precipice of the largest war in Europe since World War II, and the time to act is now."

US Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-6th):

“The premediated attack on Ukraine is nothing less than an all-out assault on a sovereign, independent democracy. This invasion has already endangered countless innocent lives and destabilized peace and cooperation in Europe. I stand with President Biden and the united coalition he has organized in condemning the unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. The United States will act swiftly and decisively with our allies to show Putin that this invasion has no place on the European continent.

The United States has rebuilt our alliance and partnerships over the past year and our unified action will ensure steep consequences for this violent attack. I will continue to work with the Biden Administration, my colleagues in Congress, and our international partners to ensure we are acting in a unified front to address this threat head on. We must treat Putin as the bloodthirsty autocrat that he is and make him pay for the needless and unnecessary suffering his actions will cause.”

Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee:

“Tonight, my heart is heavy for the people of Ukraine. As we pray for them in this dark moment of uncertainty, it is clear that history will prove Vladimir Putin’s decision to sacrifice the lives of countless Ukrainians and Russians was made out of fear—fear of allowing a neighboring independent, sovereign nation to pursue democracy and freedom. This unprovoked attack has brought into sharp focus the need to expel the current Kremlin leadership from the international community. Today must mark a historical shift in how the world views and deals with the despot in Moscow. The United States and our allies have successfully galvanized an international coalition to counter Russian aggression; now we must refuse to stand by and watch innocent Ukrainian men, women, and children suffer. As Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I am committed to ensuring that the United States upholds our responsibility to exact maximum costs on Putin, the Russian economy, and those who enabled and facilitated this trampling of Ukraine’s sovereignty. Ukrainians are a resilient, determined people. We know that they will stand up for their country and their freedom. And we will continue to stand with them. But tonight, our prayers are with an entire nation, young and old, who refuse to let a tyrant use military might to impose his will on Ukraine.”

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.