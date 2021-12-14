New Jersey electric and gas bill grace period set to expire

TRENTON — Residents have only weeks left to apply for electric and gas assistance before New Jersey's grace period ends.
The Department of Community Affairs on Monday advised those in arrears that assistance made available during the COVID-19 pandemic ends Dec. 31. After the deadline, utilities can be disconnected for nonpayment.
The department mailed about 350,000 letters to households behind on their electric and gas bills about the imminent deadline, it said.
”Households that might have misplaced the letter, didn’t open it or forgot about it can visit DCAid on the DCA website and enter their utility account number to see if they qualify for arrears assistance," said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who serves as the department's commissioner.
Roughly $375 million in federal funds has been used for utility arrearages, 60% of which was made available through legislation Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law in August. The rest was rationed from the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps households at or below 60% of the state median income, the DCA said.
Also, the Lifeline Utility Assistance Program, under the New Jersey Department of Human Services, annually provides a $225 grant for electric and gas costs to seniors and disabled customers, the DCA said.
Murphy enacted a shutoff moratorium for utilities when the pandemic forced business closures, straining the economy and forcing workers out of their jobs. Through a July executive order, the governor replaced the moratorium with the grace period.
