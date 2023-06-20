About half of the total $14.4 million in CARES Act grants the state made to marine fisheries during the COVID-19 pandemic are likely improper and should be recovered, according to the Office of the State Comptroller.

Citing its own 2022 review and one from an independent integrity monitor, the comptroller said Tuesday that payments to 37 marine entities made them "more than whole” by giving them more funds than their actual losses in 2020, that some recipients failed to submit supporting documentation when requested and a few were ineligible because they did not have at least a 35% loss of revenue.

The report does not name the entities alleged to have received improper payments, instead focusing on what the state government did and did not do, and where it can improve, acting state Comptroller Kevin Walsh said in a Tuesday interview.

The state Department of Environmental Protection defines fisheries as commercial fisheries, aquaculture, for-hire fisheries, processors, commercial fish/shellfish dealers/wholesalers and manufacturers.

"We didn't do anything with the CARES Act ourselves," said Wayne Reichle, president of Lund's Fisheries in Lower Township, one of the area's largest companies with a fleet of fishing boats and a large on-land operation.

He has heard of the issue affecting other companies, however, he said.

No one from the Garden State Seafood Association immediately returned calls for comment.

Only 88% of awards made to fisheries were reviewed, so the actual overpayments may be greater.

"Receiving and processing applications and distributing funds in a timely manner were critical to the success of the Fisheries Program, but the work is not done when the funds are distributed," Walsh said in a Tuesday letter to Deputy DEP Commissioner Sean Moriarty, whose agency administered the funds.

The DEP said it has begun to review the payments and seek federal and legal guidance about recouping funds, agreed to establish stronger internal controls and to provide the comptroller with periodic status reports, according to the comptroller's office.

"As is recognized in the Office of the State Comptroller’s June 20, 2023 letter, DEP continues to communicate with its federal partners as it implements the recommendations identified in the OSC and DEP’s Integrity Monitor’s review of the COVID-19 CARES Act Marine Fisheries Program to ensure compliance and recoup payments where necessary," DEP spokesperson Larry Hajna said Tuesday.

Walsh called the DEP's actions "a step in the right direction."

"Federal guidance requires that agencies establish and maintain effective internal controls into the post-award period including by taking prompt action when instances of noncompliance are identified," Walsh wrote to Moriarty.

Walsh said it should be a straightforward process to get refunds from companies.

"In order to get these funds, fisheries had to agree to ... pay money back if came down to it," Walsh said. "In my experience when government improperly paid out money it regularly gets it back. ... It's important taxpayers not be on the hook if the state improperly paid out funds and the federal government asks for the money back."

The CARES Act Marine Fisheries Assistance Grant Program was supposed to provide funds to fisheries that suffered at least a 35% loss between March and June 2020, the comptroller said.

At the time, fisheries could apply for funds without submitting supporting documents but had to sign an affidavit stating the information they gave was accurate and that they would supply those records upon request.

In separate reports, the comptroller and the integrity monitor reviewed 52 of the 117 applications, which amounted to 88% of the funds awarded by the DEP. The reviews found at least 41% of the payments, $5.9 million, were subject to possible recoupment due to applicants being either made "more than whole" or ineligible for payments.

Another $1.1 million might also be subject to recovery due to applicants’ failure to provide complete documentation to support their awards when requested.

Under state law, the comptroller's office must review expenditures of COVID-19 recovery funds and related programs for fraud, waste and abuse.

The office is also tasked with overseeing the work of independent COVID-19 integrity oversight monitors, which work with departments and authorities to develop measures to prevent, detect and remediate fraud, waste, abuse or noncompliance in the spending of COVID recovery funds.