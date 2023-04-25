Many New Jerseyans have enthusiastically accepted legal cannabis in the year since recreational use was legalized here, according to a Stockton University poll released Tuesday, and most users bought it from licensed dispensaries.

About one-third of adults in the state have used marijuana or other cannabis products in the past year, the poll of 660 adult New Jersey residents found.

The population remains almost split, however, on whether they would approve of opening a dispensary in their hometowns.

There were no differences in usage between different regions of the state and those with or without a college degree.

Of those using legal marijuana, 47% said they consumed it for recreation and 39% for both recreation and medical purposes.

Only 13% said they used it strictly for medicinal purposes, according to the poll conducted by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton.

The poll did show some demographic differences regarding usage, said Alyssa Maurice, research associate for the Hughes Center.

Men (37%) were more likely than women (28%) to have used weed, as were Democrats (38%) more likely than independents (32%) or Republicans (24%).

A similar percentage (29%) visited a brewery in the past year, and there is strong opposition to the state’s ban on breweries selling food and to other limitations on the businesses.

Among racial and ethnic groups, Blacks had the highest marijuana usage at 39%, compared with whites at 33% and Hispanics at 29%.

Usage also varied by age, with 43% of 18- to 29-year-olds using it, decreasing to just 17% of senior citizens.

The poll's margin of error is +/- 3.8 percentage points at a 95% confidence level, according to Stockton.

A clear majority (69%) of users bought products from a licensed cannabis dispensary, with 86% being satisfied or very satisfied with the experience.

Of those, 43% appreciated knowing the products were safe, and 23% liked the quality.

Only 7% approved of the price of legal weed in New Jersey, which has among the most expensive cannabis in the country.

Among the 30% who bought marijuana from unlicensed dealers, 18% said they did so because prices or taxes charged at dispensaries were too high. The main reason cited for buying marijuana on the street was that no legal dispensary operated nearby.

A slim majority of 53% supported dispensaries selling recreational weed where they live, down slightly from 56% in an April 2022 Stockton poll.

Thirty-nine percent opposed local dispensaries in the latest poll, up from 36% a year ago.

Almost half (48%) favored cannabis attractions like consumption lounges or other experiences in popular tourist towns, while 45% were opposed.

However, 54% opposed the state ban on cannabis lounges selling food.

The Stockton poll also asked about New Jersey breweries, which make and sell beer. Twenty-nine percent had visited a brewery in the past year, and 71% had not.

State regulations limit breweries to holding only 25 “special events,” which include showing a sports game on TV, per year, and prohibit the sale of food in the establishments. Only 26% supported such restrictions, while 61% opposed them and 13% were unsure.

The restaurant and tavern industry opposes food sales in breweries. However, 78% of New Jersey adults said they supported allowing breweries to sell food, while 16% opposed the idea and 6% were unsure.

“These numbers represent a conflict between state regulators trying to level the playing field and consumers demanding that the market provide what they want,” said John Froonjian, director of the Hughes Center

The poll of adult residents was conducted by the Stockton Polling Institute from April 1-14.

