New Jersey adds thousands of jobs in November, state says

TRENTON — New employment figures released Thursday indicate New Jersey's economy is healing after a painful 2020 spent engulfed by shutdowns spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state added 25,800 jobs in November for a seasonally adjusted level of 4,060,900, according to estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The newly divulged numbers were concentrated in the economy's private sector, the state Labor Department said, including October revisions. When included, October's figures push the total number of jobs added to nearly 76,000, the department said, adding the latest data demonstrates an 11-month rally in job growth.

The state’s unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage points to 6.6% for the month. October's unemployment rate was 7%, the department said.