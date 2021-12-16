New Jersey adds thousands of jobs in November, state says

TRENTON — New employment figures released Thursday indicate New Jersey's economy is healing after a painful 2020 spent engulfed by shutdowns spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
The state added 25,800 jobs in November for a seasonally adjusted level of 4,060,900, according to estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The newly divulged numbers were concentrated in the economy's private sector, the state Labor Department said, including October revisions. When included, October's figures push the total number of jobs added to nearly 76,000, the department said, adding the latest data demonstrates an 11-month rally in job growth.
The state’s unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage points to 6.6% for the month. October's unemployment rate was 7%, the department said.
Employment gains were recorded in November in eight of nine major private industry sectors. Sectors that recorded increases are professional and business services (+8,600); trade, transportation and utilities (+8,500); education and health services (+4,200); leisure and hospitality (+3,300); other services (+2,400); manufacturing (+700); financial activities (+700); and information (+300). Construction was the only sector to report a loss (-1,800).
Over the month, public sector employment decreased by 1,200, the department said.
Preliminary state employment data for December is anticipated Jan. 20.
Nationwide, the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week despite signs that the U.S. labor market is rebounding from last year's coronavirus recession.
Jobless claims rose by 18,000 to 206,000, still low by historical standards. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, fell by 16,000 to less than 204,000, the lowest level since mid-November 1969, when the American job market was less than half the size it is now, according U.S. Department of Labor figures released Thursday.
Altogether, 1.8 million Americans were receiving traditional jobless benefits the week that ended Dec. 4, down by 154,000 from the previous week.
Weekly claims, which are a proxy for layoffs, have fallen steadily most of the year since topping 900,000 one week in early January.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.