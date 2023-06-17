ATLANTIC CITY — The new executive director at the troubled Atlantic City Housing Authority knows how to talk to a crowd, even when it’s made up of angry residents of public housing, fed up with years of infestations, broken appliances, and heat and hot water outages.

“So, about that hot water and heat, I heard there was a problem with hot water and heat,” said Matt Doherty, with the delivery of a stand-up comic, in his first meeting with Stanley Holmes Village residents last month. “Is that true?”

Laughter went through the room, and feelings of tension and anger lessened a bit.

He also joked about a microphone malfunction.

“It wouldn’t be a Housing Authority meeting if something wasn’t screwed up,” he said, but then fixed the mic and told the crowd the authority “is a mess” but he intends to make things right.

Doherty, 49, recently took over the authority after four years leading the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, where he was credited with greatly increasing cooperation with the city, particularly helping fund additional police officers.

Doherty also led the authority through the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant dramatic changes to how staff worked and the use of the Atlantic City Convention Center as a vaccine mega site.

He has also been mayor of his hometown of Belmar in Monmouth County, where he led the effort to rebuild after Superstorm Sandy.

Residents at that first Stanley Holmes meeting left feeling cautiously optimistic.

“We’ve been dealing with this for years. How do you trust people?” asked resident George Harrod after the Stanley Holmes meeting.

He’d like to think problems will be fixed, but he said when he called recently about his mold problem, the authority sent a couple of maintenance men with a squirt bottle of mold killer.

“They sprayed and left,” said Harrod, and the mold continues. Harrod is part of a residents’ lawsuit against the authority over conditions, he said.

Doherty has spent his first month in his new job talking to residents and listening to their stories of frustration and anxiety over their living conditions.

One of the first things he did when he started May 8 was give his email and cellphone number to every resident via flyers sent to every authority address.

The problems he faces, however, will take more than good communication skills to fix.

The eight complexes owned and run by the authority all have serious problems, he said in a recent interview.

“The scattered sites have mold and pest problems too,” Doherty said of the 153 newest public housing residences in the city, made up of townhomes and single-family homes. They also have roofing and siding issues.

“When I came on (several floors in senior citizens building Jeffries Tower) had no hot water for 10 days,” Doherty said. “That’s not acceptable. They had a bad pump. ... The elevators are not working as well as they should.”

Sometimes residents cause problems, he said.

“At Altman Terrace (a high-rise on Arctic Avenue), one woman was using a washing machine in her apartment,” he said of an appliance she wasn’t supposed to have.

The wastewater from that machine came up in the toilet in the unit under her, causing a sudsy flood.

“Residents have to help themselves,” Doherty said, by following rules and using common sense.

While Doherty walked around Stanley Holmes Village recently, tenant Troy Williams came out to say hello in front of his apartment on Adriatic Avenue.

Williams has been living there 24 years, he said, and doesn’t have mold or pest infestations like some of his neighbors. His problems are structural.

“My windows don’t work at all,” Williams said. “In winter it’s like being outside.”

Other than fixing the problems in units, Williams suggested employing residents to do maintenance jobs, such as landscaping, and adding more trash cans to the property and dog stations so people will be encouraged to pick up after their pets.

Doherty has been listening to all the input, but his first priority is getting the heating system replaced at Stanley Holmes Village for the fall.

He plans to scrap the ancient boilers there that have been breaking down for years, replacing them with gas-powered tankless hot water heaters in each building.

Doherty wanted to have the new units installed by the end of August, tested in September and working by Oct. 1.

This week, however, the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development told the authority it cannot use an emergency contract for the project, but a regular bidding process. That will take a month or so longer, he said.

“I went from confident to hopeful,” Doherty said Friday. “The best case scenario, come Oct. 1, all the (31) buildings will have the new system. The worst case is we rely on the old boilers until the new one is up and running sometime in October.”

Other work by contractors hired under emergency provisions, such as roach and mice control contractors, had to stop work this week as well, he said. The contracts will be put out under a regular bidding process, but treatment will be delayed.

Doherty also plans to beef up the maintenance department with many new hires but cannot do that until a new maintenance director is hired.

That job has been advertised and applications have come in, he said. Other open positions have been advertised as well, and an interview process will soon start for human resources director, chief financial officer, contract administrator and management specialist, he said.

“The ads will end on the 12th. We are hoping to start interviewing next week,” Doherty said.

Doherty admits he doesn’t have experience in public housing but said he knows about running a public agency that is accountable to residents, and knows about using federal dollars.

The Housing Authority is funded and overseen by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“I was mayor of Belmar after Sandy,” Doherty said. “I dealt with rebuilding ... that was all federal dollars.”

He is counting on new second-in-command Chief Operating Officer Tom Sahlin to know the ins and outs of public housing law and requirements. Sahlin left his job as executive director of the Asbury Park Housing Authority for the job here. The two started at about the same time.

City leaders greeted Doherty’s hiring by the Housing Authority board with hope.

“This is the first meeting with the new director, and I’m going to say something I haven’t said in a long, long, long time. I am optimistic about the future of Stanley Holmes Village with Director Doherty here,” said City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz at Doherty’s first authority board meeting last month.

Council President Aaron “Sporty” Randolph, who represents the 1st Ward, also attended the board meeting.

“I have a lot of seniors in all the high-rises uptown,” Randolph said. “He gave them his phone number. I’ve been getting great feedback.”

A graduate of Georgetown University, Doherty said he grew up in a two-bedroom home in Edison, Middlesex County, where his parents and four kids shared one bathroom.

“This reminds me of where I grew up,” he said, sitting in an outside common area at Stanley Holmes Village.

Doherty feels a camaraderie with the residents and knows he has a lot of healthy skepticism to overcome.

Residents frequently ask why conditions were allowed to deteriorate for so long under previous executive directors.

But that’s in the past, Doherty said.

“What may have happened in 2019 and 2020 there is nothing I can do about it,” Doherty told residents at the Stanley Holmes meeting. “There is nothing I can do to unwind the past. What we can do is put a plan in front of you and make improvements from this point forward.”