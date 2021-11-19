N.J. Expects $15 billion from infrastructure law

WASHINGTON —New Jersey is expected to be receive $15 billion from President Joe Biden's infrastructure law signed Monday.

Funds for the state are expected to provide help achieving transit upgrades across multiple sectors, as well as help improve drinking water and broadband internet availability.

Motorists will benefit from $8.2 billion in highway funding, a 54% increase, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said Friday. They'll also get the benefit of fresh bridge repairs worth $1.1 billion.

Funding for bridges may help South Jersey. Last year, Cape May County Commissioners introduced a plan to address the county's degenerating bridges.

The plan will address the needs of 23 county-owned bridges and five owned and operated by the Cape May County Bridge Commission.

Air travelers should also see improvements worth $272 million at New Jersey's four major airports.

A noteworthy investment from the bill is toward broadband Internet access.

The chamber says that 31% of New Jerseyans lack access to high-speed internet. The law would designate $100 million to the state for upgraded internet access, helping address the "digital divide" Gov. Phil Murphy has advocated for since taking office.