 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.J. Expects $15 billion from infrastructure law
0 comments
top story

N.J. Expects $15 billion from infrastructure law

{{featured_button_text}}
091820_nws_parkway

On September 17th 2020, work crews were busy clearing out sections of trees in the median along the Garden State Parkway, between the Egg Harbor Township exits and Somers Point.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

WASHINGTON —New Jersey is expected to be receive $15 billion from President Joe Biden's infrastructure law signed Monday.

Funds for the state are expected to provide help achieving transit upgrades across multiple sectors, as well as help improve drinking water and broadband internet availability.

Motorists will benefit from $8.2 billion in highway funding, a 54% increase, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said Friday. They'll also get the benefit of fresh bridge repairs worth $1.1 billion.

Funding for bridges may help South Jersey.  Last year, Cape May County Commissioners introduced a plan to address the county's degenerating bridges.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The plan will address the needs of 23 county-owned bridges and five owned and operated by the Cape May County Bridge Commission.

Air travelers should also see improvements worth $272 million at New Jersey's four major airports.

A noteworthy investment from the bill is toward broadband Internet access.

The chamber says that 31% of New Jerseyans lack access to high-speed internet. The law would designate $100 million to the state for upgraded internet access, helping address the "digital divide" Gov. Phil Murphy has advocated for since taking office.

Democrats and Republicans joined Biden at the White House Monday for the nearly $1 trillion bill's signing.

The bill earned support from U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, both D-NJ, and was co-sponsored in the House by U.S. Rep. Donald Payne, D-10th.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thanksgiving stock lower than usual at grocery stores

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News