NJ expects $15 billion from infrastructure bill
NJ expects $15 billion from infrastructure bill

091820_nws_parkway

On Sept. 17, 2020, work crews were busy clearing out sections of trees in the median along the Garden State Parkway between the Egg Harbor Township exits and Somers Point.

 Matthew Strabuk, For The Press

Fighting sagging poll ratings, President Joe Biden set out Tuesday on a national tour to persuade everyday Americans of the benefits of his big, just-signed infrastructure plan. First stop: New Hampshire, a state that gave him no love in last year's presidential primaries. Walking across a rusted, rural New Hampshire bridge that's been tagged a priority for repairs since 2014, Biden framed the infrastructure law indirect and human terms. He said it would have a meaningful impact here, from efficient everyday transportation to keeping emergency routes open.

WASHINGTON — New Jersey is expected to receive $15 billion from President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill signed Monday.

Funds for the state are expected to provide help making transit upgrades across multiple sectors, as well as improve drinking water and broadband internet availability.

Motorists are expected to benefit from $8.2 billion in highway funding, a 54% increase, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said Friday. They'll also may see bridge repairs worth $1.1 billion.

Funding for bridges may help South Jersey. Last year, Cape May County officials introduced a plan to address the county's deteriorating bridges.

The plan will address the needs of 23 county-owned bridges and five owned and operated by the Cape May County Bridge Commission.

Air travelers should also see improvements worth $272 million at New Jersey's four major airports.

A noteworthy investment from the bill is in broadband internet access.

The chamber says 31% of New Jerseyans lack access to high-speed internet. The law would designate $100 million to the state for upgraded internet access, helping address the "digital divide" Gov. Phil Murphy has sought to narrow since taking office.

Democrats and Republicans joined Biden at the White House on Monday for the signing of the nearly $1 trillion bill.

The legislation earned support from U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, both D-N.J., and was co-sponsored in the House by U.S. Rep. Donald Payne, D-10th.

