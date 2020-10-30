N.J. billed nearly $7 million for Atlantic City recovery

ATLANTIC CITY — Since being removed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2018, the former state designee's law firm has billed more than $1.78 million in legal services related to the financial stabilization and recovery of the resort.

According to billing invoices obtained through multiple Open Public Records Act requests, the law firm of Chiesa, Shahinian & Giantomasi PC has billed the state nearly $7 million for legal services related to the takeover of Atlantic City since 2016. Some of the invoices are pending approval and review, and therefore, have not yet been paid.

Following the enactment of the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act of 2016, Jeffrey Chiesa, a former U.S. senator and state attorney general, was named as the state designee to oversee Atlantic City’s finances.

Chiesa, a close ally of former Gov. Chris Christie, was relieved of his duties in April 2018 by Murphy. At the time, the Murphy administration said Chiesa’s firm would still handle certain litigation matters.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the firm’s retention agreement, Chiesa was authorized to bill $400 per hour, while partners at the firm could bill $350 per hour, associates $240 per hour and paralegals $90 per hour for their work.