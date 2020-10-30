N.J. billed nearly $7 million for Atlantic City recovery

ATLANTIC CITY — Since being removed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2018, the former state designee's law firm has billed more than $1.78 million in legal services related to the financial stabilization and recovery of the resort.
According to billing invoices obtained through multiple Open Public Records Act requests, the law firm of Chiesa, Shahinian & Giantomasi PC has billed the state nearly $7 million for legal services related to the takeover of Atlantic City since 2016. Some of the invoices are pending approval and review, and therefore, have not yet been paid.
Following the enactment of the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act of 2016, Jeffrey Chiesa, a former U.S. senator and state attorney general, was named as the state designee to oversee Atlantic City’s finances.
Chiesa, a close ally of former Gov. Chris Christie, was relieved of his duties in April 2018 by Murphy. At the time, the Murphy administration said Chiesa’s firm would still handle certain litigation matters.
According to the firm’s retention agreement, Chiesa was authorized to bill $400 per hour, while partners at the firm could bill $350 per hour, associates $240 per hour and paralegals $90 per hour for their work.
Among the major issues tackled by Chiesa, his firm and former Local Government Services Director Timothy Cunningham was the settling of multi-million property tax appeals by the city's casinos and the reduction of public employee staffing levels, most notably in the police and fire departments.
Chiesa's firm also litigated challenges to the state's payment in lieu of taxes legislation for the casinos. The 10-year PILOT law sets the casinos' annual taxes to an amount directly tied to the industry's yearly gaming revenue.
Since the onset of the state takeover, the city has reduced its operating budget by nearly 11.5% and passed two budgets with municipal property tax decreases (2017 and 2020) while keeping local taxes flat in 2018 and 2019.
Jim Johnson, a former U.S. Treasury undersecretary, was appointed special counsel by Murphy in 2018 to draft a report detailing how to transition Atlantic City back to self-governance. Johnson, who was named corporate counsel for New York City in November 2019, worked for $1 a year.
In January, Chiesa, Shahinian & Giantomasi hired Jason Holt, Atlantic City's former business administrator and solicitor, as a member of both the firm's real estate, development and land use and property taxation and valuation groups.
