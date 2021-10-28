Murphy maintains lead over Ciattarelli as support for college sports betting question slips into the red

As he heads into the homestretch of his reelection bid, Gov. Phil Murphy is maintaining his lead over GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli, according to a new poll from Stockton University — but those betting on a constitutional amendment legalizing gambling on college sports involving New Jersey teams might be getting nervous.
Murphy leads Ciattarelli 50% to 41%, according to the poll of 522 likely voters who were asked which candidate they were leaning toward.
Three percent of likely voters responded they were undecided.
The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4.3%. The margin of error is higher for different subsets of those polled.
The results paint the picture of a stable race. Murphy’s lead of 9 percentage points is the same as what he held in a September Stockton poll. A Monmouth University poll released Wednesday gave Murphy an 11 percentage point lead.
“When you consider that this poll was taken after the gubernatorial debates were done, it appears that voters’ feelings are fairly baked in at this point,” John Froonjian, executive director of Stockton's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy, said in a news release. “The polling spread between the candidates is very consistent.”
Murphy’s net-favorability rating was positive, with 49% having a favorable opinion of the governor and 44% having an unfavorable opinion. His job approval rating was similar, with 52% approving of Murphy’s work as governor and 44% disapproving.
Despite the net-positive opinion of Murphy, opinions about the state’s future were more pessimistic. Among those polled, 45% believed the state was heading in the wrong direction and 42% believed the state was heading in the right direction, with 13% unsure.
Ciattarelli has grown more familiar to New Jersey voters as election season has worn on. Nineteen percent of likely voters were unfamiliar with the GOP gubernatorial nominee in the new poll, down from 45% in a September poll from Stockton. Among those who were familiar with Ciattarelli, 38% viewed him positively and 37% viewed him negatively.
The top issues cited by those polled were property taxes at 15%, taxes generally at 12%, safety from COVID-19 at 11% and the economy at 8%.
The patterns of polarization that shape national politics are evident in the state. Levels of extreme polarization were nearly identical between Democratic and Republican respondents as gauged by every measure, according to Stockton. The news release also indicated that Murphy led with independent voters, showing an improvement with that bloc over previous Stockton polls.
The high partisan polarization likely works to Murphy’s advantage, as New Jersey has 1 million more registered Democrats than Republicans.
The New Jersey gubernatorial race also seems to reflect national trends in racial and education-level polarization. Murphy leads with those who have received at least a four-year degree, Hispanic voters and women voters. He also leads “overwhelmingly” with Black voters, according to Stockton.
Ciattarelli has a lead among white voters and men.
The gubernatorial debates between Murphy and Ciattarelli did not garner much attention. Thirty-nine percent of voters said they tuned in to at least one of the debates, and 60% said they did not watch or listen to either.
The majority of New Jersey voters did not watch or listen to the lieutenant governor’s debate. Only 3% of voters said they tuned in, and 95% of voters said they did not.
Froonjian said the debates still had value for voters who were undecided, with their low ratings being attributable to the high number of partisans who have already decided whom to vote for.
“The fact that many did not view the gubernatorial candidate debates does not reflect negatively on the value of these debates,” Froonjian said. “Most partisans already know how they are going to vote, but debates have value in allowing undecided or uncertain voters to evaluate the candidates in action.”
The referendum question regarding a constitutional amendment to allow gambling on college games held in New Jersey or on games in which New Jersey teams participate was in the red. Fifty-one percent of polled voters opposed the amendment — up from 45% in September — with 37% of voters in support and 11% undecided.
The poll was conducted using live interviewers, mostly Stockton students, who called people on cellphones and landlines. The data set was weighted based on age, race, ethnicity, education level, sex and region, as based on U.S. Census data for New Jersey.
