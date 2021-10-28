Murphy maintains lead over Ciattarelli as support for college sports betting question slips into the red

Ciattarelli has a lead among white voters and men.

The gubernatorial debates between Murphy and Ciattarelli did not garner much attention. Thirty-nine percent of voters said they tuned in to at least one of the debates, and 60% said they did not watch or listen to either.

The majority of New Jersey voters did not watch or listen to the lieutenant governor’s debate. Only 3% of voters said they tuned in, and 95% of voters said they did not.

Froonjian said the debates still had value for voters who were undecided, with their low ratings being attributable to the high number of partisans who have already decided whom to vote for.

“The fact that many did not view the gubernatorial candidate debates does not reflect negatively on the value of these debates,” Froonjian said. “Most partisans already know how they are going to vote, but debates have value in allowing undecided or uncertain voters to evaluate the candidates in action.”

The referendum question regarding a constitutional amendment to allow gambling on college games held in New Jersey or on games in which New Jersey teams participate was in the red. Fifty-one percent of polled voters opposed the amendment — up from 45% in September — with 37% of voters in support and 11% undecided.

The poll was conducted using live interviewers, mostly Stockton students, who called people on cellphones and landlines. The data set was weighted based on age, race, ethnicity, education level, sex and region, as based on U.S. Census data for New Jersey.

