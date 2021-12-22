Murphy extends utility shutoff grace period ahead of original deadline

The state Department of Consumer Affairs will be also tasked with establishing a winter termination program for the 2022-23 winter season, protecting eligible customers from Nov. 15 to March 15.

“This extension will provide a buffer for families that still have arrears and allow additional time for them to work out a payment plan," said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who oversees the DCA. "No one should have to choose between paying their utilities and paying for other necessities such as food, housing and medication."

Murphy previously replaced a shutoff moratorium with the Dec. 31 grace period in July while New Jerseyans statewide began pulling themselves out of financial descent triggered by pandemic-related shutdowns that forced thousands on unemployment.

The grace period was intended to allow residents to acquire financial assistance to prevent shutoffs ahead of fall and winter.