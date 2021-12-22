Murphy extends utility shutoff grace period ahead of original deadline

New Jerseyans still overwhelmed by back utility payments may once again be reprieved, after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law Tuesday.
The legislation extends the state's pandemic-induced utility shutoff grace period from Dec. 31 to March 15, 2022. The new law affects all water, municipal electric and sewer customers.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many of our New Jersey families who are working hard to get their finances in order after a particularly difficult two years,” Murphy said in a statement. “Through our extension of the utility shutoff grace period, we are giving customers an additional opportunity to work with their utility provider to enroll in an equitable payment option that ensures their critical and, in some cases, life-preserving services remain in operation.”
The legislation also extends Executive Order No. 246's payment plan conditions, requiring utility providers to provide customers with special payment plans for charges accrued since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the legislation, plans are to be offered before companies disconnect services or impose liens for nonpayment.
The state Department of Consumer Affairs will be also tasked with establishing a winter termination program for the 2022-23 winter season, protecting eligible customers from Nov. 15 to March 15.
“This extension will provide a buffer for families that still have arrears and allow additional time for them to work out a payment plan," said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who oversees the DCA. "No one should have to choose between paying their utilities and paying for other necessities such as food, housing and medication."
Murphy previously replaced a shutoff moratorium with the Dec. 31 grace period in July while New Jerseyans statewide began pulling themselves out of financial descent triggered by pandemic-related shutdowns that forced thousands on unemployment.
The grace period was intended to allow residents to acquire financial assistance to prevent shutoffs ahead of fall and winter.
“The legislation signed by the governor is a common-sense solution to what has been a very difficult issue as New Jerseyans continue to deal with the economic fallout of the pandemic,” Joseph Fiordaliso, president of the state Board of Public Utilities, said in a statement. “Expanding winter termination protections to new sectors means more households will have the opportunity to contact their utilities to set up a payment plan or to apply for one of the many assistance programs the state has available.”
Locally, over the past few weeks, Atlantic City Electric has continued pressing its nearly 90,000 customers in arrears to apply for funding with the original deadline approaching.
This year, more than 35,000 customers obtained $28.4 million in assistance. An additional $2.9 million has been awarded during the 2022 program year, which began Oct. 1, Atlantic City Electric spokesperson Frank Tedesco has said.
"We understand our customers and communities have been significantly affected by the pandemic, and we will continue to work with customers who have fallen behind on their energy bills," the utility said in a statement. "We want to help every customer through difficult times and, as part of that effort, will establish payment arrangements and secure energy assistance that can help our customers avoid falling even further behind."
For more information, visit atlanticcityelectric.com/help or call 800-642-3780.
