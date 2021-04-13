Murphy endorses Jiampetti for Atlantic County clerk

Gov. Phil Murphy endorsed Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti for Atlantic County clerk on Monday in the contested Democratic primary for the nomination.

“As a three-term mayor of Egg Harbor City, Lisa Jiampetti has earned the reputation of a driven, forward-looking leader who puts the interests of her constituents first and has never settled for the status quo,” Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy said Jiampetti would bring talents developed overseeing construction of new schools and attracting new businesses to town, as well as developing recreational services, to her job as clerk.

+2 Democrats endorse Mazzeo slate with Jiampetti for clerk Atlantic County Democrats endorsed Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti for county clerk in …

Jiampetti is running against progressive candidate Mico Lucide, of Mays Landing, an IT professional who has not held elective office. Lucide also is part of a lawsuit against current Democratic Clerk Ed McGettigan and other clerks in the state.

Lucide is trying to force McGettigan to abandon the "county line," which gives candidates endorsed by the county committee the first line on primary ballots. Jiampetti has the county line in the primary, after being backed by the county committee at the Democratic convention last month.