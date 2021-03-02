Murphy and Sweeney endorse Mazzeo for state Senate

Gov. Phil Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney on Tuesday announced their endorsement of Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, in his candidacy for state Senate in the 2nd Legislative District.

The 2nd District race opened up recently when incumbent Republican Chris Brown said he would not seek reelection this year.

“As a small business owner and a veteran lawmaker, he’s been a tireless advocate for the middle class and Main Street,” Murphy said.

Mazzeo owns B.F. Mazzeo produce market in Northfield. He is expected to announce his Democratic running mates soon, with incumbent Assemblyman John Armato and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick likely candidates.

On the Republican side, former Assemblyman Vince Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, has announced he will run for Senate on a slate with former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and Margate attorney Claire Swift.

Sweeney said Mazzeo's small business experience gives him insight into the needs of county residents and businesses.