Municipalities grapple with best practices for public meetings during pandemic and beyond

Two neighboring beach towns in Cape May County — Avalon and Stone Harbor — take divergent approaches to the technology that can make public meetings accessible online.

Their differing approaches offer a glimpse into how jurisdictions are grappling with the challenges to democracy in a pandemic.

In Avalon, the mayor and council offer teleconferencing (without video) when they meet twice a month.

During a meeting Wednesday, content was frequently inaudible. And when a visiting expert gave a presentation with visual aids, they were seen only by those attending in the council chamber. One speaker, with a manner more formal and lawyerly than anyone else, was likely the borough attorney, but he did not identify himself for those listening to the meeting. Others who spoke did not identify themselves either, although after this oversight was noted, one of the two council members who sounded female apologized.