MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Melanie Collette, a GOP activist and former candidate for Middle Township Committee, wants the Republican nomination for the Cape May County Board of Commissioners this year.

Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson has decided not to seek another term. Collette wants a shot at that seat, and has the support of Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue. The two have long been friends, and Collette has worked on Donohue’s campaigns.

The other commission incumbent, Will Morey of Wildwood Crest, plans to seek another term.

Wednesday was the deadline for potential candidates to submit letters of intent to county GOP Chair Michael Donohue, the brother of Mayor Donohue. The Republican leader did not respond to questions of whether any other candidates will also seek the nomination.

In March, the members of the Republican committees from each of the communities in Cape May County plan to meet in a convention, where nominees will be chosen for endorsement in a secret ballot. The nominees for the general election are still decided in the June primary, but the convention usually solidifies support behind a slate of candidates in advance of the spring vote.

If Collette gains the nomination and goes on to win in November, she would be Cape May County’s first Black woman elected to the Board of Commissioners, which had previously been called the Board of Chosen Freeholders.

Last year, the Democrats nominated a Black woman for the board, Julia Hankerson, but she fell well short against Republicans Andrew Bulakowski and incumbent E. Marie Hayes.

Democratic county leader Marie Blistan did not respond Thursday morning to questions about potential candidates this year. Hankerson has said she will not run again, and Democrats are heavily outnumbered in the county.

In announcing her candidacy Wednesday, Collette’s campaign focused on her family’s commitment to public service and her work on behalf of Republican candidates, volunteering for Tim Donohue’s successful campaign for Middle Township Committee in 2011.

Collette had worked in education in Woodstown and Middle Township, according to the campaign announcement, which said she left that career out of frustration with “the Progressive agenda-driven state of public education in New Jersey.” She is now the community engagement director for Assembly members Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.

She said she would campaign for conservative causes and what she described as the CapeGOP’s commitment to affordable government and traditional American values.

“I am committed to keeping our taxes low, fighting for our fair share from Trenton and improving the quality of life for all our residents and visitors,” Collette said. “I’m here to do the hard work. I will not let you down.”

“I’m proud and honored to endorse Melanie Collette for County Commissioner and call on my fellow Republican elected officials to do the same,” Mayor Donohue said in the announcement. “Melanie (has) proven her commitment to our cause through her work in countless campaigns. She is fearlessly committed to our American values and building a brighter future for our county.”

“It is important that we continue to choose candidates dedicated to the CapeGOP’s conservative, common sense mission; to ensure government remains responsible to the people and always puts our taxpayers first,” Collette said. “I am committed to doing the demanding work needed, along with our great county employees, to provide outstanding services to our residents at a cost we can all afford.”