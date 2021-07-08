 Skip to main content
Middle Township introduces ordinance banning sale of recreational cannabis
Middle Township introduces ordinance banning sale of recreational cannabis

Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue

The three-member Middle Township Committee voted Wednesday to ban preliminarily recreational cannabis establishments, distributors and delivery services within the boundaries of the municipality. Mayor Tim Donohue said his administration felt most comfortable putting on "pause" the idea of sales of recreational cannabis within the township until it receives further guidelines from the state.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

Ribbon Cutting at Middle Township Rio Grande Park, now known as Railroad Avenue Park, after a $1.7 million renovation of the open space Friday Jan 29, 2021. The upgraded park features a dog park, new playgrounds, basketball and pickleball courts, picnic tables and benches, bike service station, bike racks and water fountains.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Wednesday introduced an ordinance that would preliminarily ban recreational cannabis establishments, distributors and delivery services within the boundaries of the municipality.

Mayor Tim Donohue said his administration felt most comfortable putting the idea of cannabis sales on "pause" until it receives further guidance from the state, including with regard to who receives what percentage of revenue generated by cannabis sales.

The township also is proposing to ban the smoking of marijuana in public areas.

"The time to act is now," Donohue said as he noted it is as unclear today what the rules are as it was when legislation legalizing recreational cannabis was signed into law in February. "We delayed this process as long as we could." 

The three-member Township Committee has scheduled a public hearing and final vote on the ordinance for 6 p.m. Aug. 2.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance and Marketplace Modernization Act says any municipal regulation or prohibition of recreational use licenses must be adopted by Aug. 22.

Donohue said the ordinance being considered does not prohibit the cultivation or distribution of medical marijuana within the township, nor does it negate the committee's support of Massachusetts-based Insa.

The township still supports locating a medical marijuana facility on Indian Trail Road. Insa is working on acquiring state licenses for that project, with the plants to be grown and sold at the same site.

Two years passed from the time recreational cannabis became legal in Massachusetts and the first license was issued by the state, and it took even longer in California, Donohue said.

Along with other municipalities, the township asked the state to delay the Aug. 22 deadline by which local governments can adopt recreational cannabis laws that will be stricter than the state's. 

"We are having ongoing conversations with everyone," Donohue said. "Guidance is needed from the state."

The Township Committee only talked about the issue for about six minutes during its regular meeting. Before that, the ordinance was discussed at a workshop meeting at 5 p.m., which also was open to the public.

Committeeman James Norris was proactive in bringing up the concern some residents may have that the township will lose out on revenue by banning the sales of recreational cannabis. These licenses take months, if not years, to obtain, so putting a pause on the recreational cannabis sales decision gives the committee time to think, Norris said.

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

