Middle Township introduces ordinance banning sale of recreational cannabis

The township still supports locating a medical marijuana facility on Indian Trail Road. Insa is working on acquiring state licenses for that project, with the plants to be grown and sold at the same site.
Two years passed from the time recreational cannabis became legal in Massachusetts and the first license was issued by the state, and it took even longer in California, Donohue said.
Along with other municipalities, the township asked the state to delay the Aug. 22 deadline by which local governments can adopt recreational cannabis laws that will be stricter than the state's.
"We are having ongoing conversations with everyone," Donohue said. "Guidance is needed from the state."
The Township Committee only talked about the issue for about six minutes during its regular meeting. Before that, the ordinance was discussed at a workshop meeting at 5 p.m., which also was open to the public.
Committeeman James Norris was proactive in bringing up the concern some residents may have that the township will lose out on revenue by banning the sales of recreational cannabis. These licenses take months, if not years, to obtain, so putting a pause on the recreational cannabis sales decision gives the committee time to think, Norris said.
PHOTOS Middle Township celebrates Freedom on the Fourth
On September 4th 2020, to make up for the lack of a 4th of July celebration this year due to Covid-19, Middle Township hosted a Freedom on the Fourth celebration with speakers and fireworks planned for the evening at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 4th 2020, to make up for the lack of a 4th of July celebration this year due to Covid-19, Middle Township hosted a Freedom on the Fourth celebration with speakers and fireworks planned for the evening at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex. Mayor Tim Donohue.
On September 4th 2020, to make up for the lack of a 4th of July celebration this year due to Covid-19, Middle Township hosted a Freedom on the Fourth celebration with speakers and fireworks planned for the evening at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex. Guest Speaker Quanette Vasser-McNeal of the NAACP, reading a poem titled "She".
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 4th 2020, to make up for the lack of a 4th of July celebration this year due to Covid-19, Middle Township hosted a Freedom on the Fourth celebration with speakers and fireworks planned for the evening at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex. (l-r) Crystal Hutchinson of Whitesboro and Shannon McDevitt of Dennis Twp. represented the group Cape May County Indivisible.
On September 4th 2020, to make up for the lack of a 4th of July celebration this year due to Covid-19, Middle Township hosted a Freedom on the Fourth celebration with speakers and fireworks planned for the evening at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex. Aisha Clark of Whitesboro, responding to Guest Speaker Quanette Vasser-McNeal of the NAACP.
On September 4th 2020, to make up for the lack of a 4th of July celebration this year due to Covid-19, Middle Township hosted a Freedom on the Fourth celebration with speakers and fireworks planned for the evening at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex. Congressman Jeff Van Drew.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 4th 2020, to make up for the lack of a 4th of July celebration this year due to Covid-19, Middle Township hosted a Freedom on the Fourth celebration with speakers and fireworks planned for the evening at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex. Guest speaker Melanie Collette, a Middle Township High School Teacher, discussing the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote.
State Sen. Michael Testa speaks at the Middle Township Freedom on the Fourth celebration in September.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 4th 2020, to make up for the lack of a 4th of July celebration this year due to Covid-19, Middle Township hosted a Freedom on the Fourth celebration with speakers and fireworks planned for the evening at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex. Committeeman Norris during the Welcome and Pledge of Allegiance.
On September 4th 2020, to make up for the lack of a 4th of July celebration this year due to Covid-19, Middle Township hosted a Freedom on the Fourth celebration with speakers and fireworks planned for the evening at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex. Whitesboro resident Muriel McNeal.
On September 4th 2020, to make up for the lack of a 4th of July celebration this year due to Covid-19, Middle Township hosted a Freedom on the Fourth celebration with speakers and fireworks planned for the evening at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex. Middle Township Police Chief Leusner saluting he flag.
On September 4th 2020, to make up for the lack of a 4th of July celebration this year due to Covid-19, Middle Township hosted a Freedom on the Fourth celebration with speakers and fireworks planned for the evening at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex. Angie Cooper of Cape May Court House listening to the speakers.
On September 4th 2020, to make up for the lack of a 4th of July celebration this year due to Covid-19, Middle Township hosted a Freedom on the Fourth celebration with speakers and fireworks planned for the evening at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex. (l-r) Aisha Clark of Whitesboro, Ashane Shelton of Cape May Courthouse, and Jasmine Freeman of Whitesboro, recording a speech by Guest Speaker Quanette Vasser-McNeal of the NAACP.
On September 4th 2020, to make up for the lack of a 4th of July celebration this year due to Covid-19, Middle Township hosted a Freedom on the Fourth celebration with speakers and fireworks planned for the evening at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex. Freeholder Will Morey.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 4th 2020, to make up for the lack of a 4th of July celebration this year due to Covid-19, Middle Township hosted a Freedom on the Fourth celebration with speakers and fireworks planned for the evening at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex. Speaking on Thoughts on Freedom of the Press, Former Managing Editor of the Cape May County Herald Al Campbell.
