Middle Township introduces ordinance banning sale of recreational cannabis

The township still supports locating a medical marijuana facility on Indian Trail Road. Insa is working on acquiring state licenses for that project, with the plants to be grown and sold at the same site.

Two years passed from the time recreational cannabis became legal in Massachusetts and the first license was issued by the state, and it took even longer in California, Donohue said.

Crime down in Rio Grande, across Middle Township, police chief says MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Crime is down throughout the township, with a steep drop in the Rio Grande…

Along with other municipalities, the township asked the state to delay the Aug. 22 deadline by which local governments can adopt recreational cannabis laws that will be stricter than the state's.

"We are having ongoing conversations with everyone," Donohue said. "Guidance is needed from the state."

The Township Committee only talked about the issue for about six minutes during its regular meeting. Before that, the ordinance was discussed at a workshop meeting at 5 p.m., which also was open to the public.

Committeeman James Norris was proactive in bringing up the concern some residents may have that the township will lose out on revenue by banning the sales of recreational cannabis. These licenses take months, if not years, to obtain, so putting a pause on the recreational cannabis sales decision gives the committee time to think, Norris said.

