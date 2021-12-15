Meeting on proposed Egg Harbor City lake plans held tonight

EGG HARBOR CITY - City council will hold a special meeting about redevelopment plans for the city's historic lake park at 6 p.m. at the Egg Harbor City Community School, at 730 Havana Ave.
The meeting’s purpose is to discuss findings and recommendations of the land use board following a council-initiated study. The study found the city’s lake park is in need of redevelopment.
TackleDirect, a fishing outfitter in Egg Harbor Township, has proposed building a new warehouse at the lake, which has drawn the ire of residents and the Pinelands Preservation Alliance.
To fulfill the project, the area needed to be considered in need of redevelopment based on a survey of the area.
The lake park has been in the public’s trust since 1872, according to Jason Howell, of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.