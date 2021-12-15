 Skip to main content
Meeting on proposed Egg Harbor City lake plans held tonight
The Egg Harbor City Lake Park, off Philadelphia Avenue.

EGG HARBOR CITY - City council will hold a special meeting about redevelopment plans for the city's historic lake park at 6 p.m. at the Egg Harbor City Community School, at 730 Havana Ave.

The meeting’s purpose is to discuss findings and recommendations of the land use board following a council-initiated study. The study found the city’s lake park is in need of redevelopment.

TackleDirect, a fishing outfitter in Egg Harbor Township, has proposed building a new warehouse at the lake, which has drawn the ire of residents and the Pinelands Preservation Alliance.

To fulfill the project, the area needed to be considered in need of redevelopment based on a survey of the area.

The lake park has been in the public’s trust since 1872, according to Jason Howell, of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

