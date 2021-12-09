Meeting for Egg Harbor City lake proposal moving to community school

EGG HARBOR CITY — A special city council meeting Dec. 15 to revisit the potential redevelopment of the city's lake park will be held at a new location.

The meeting, which was planned to be held at Municipal Hall, will now be held at the Egg Harbor City Community School, 730 Havana Ave., according to a revised meeting agenda issued Thursday.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., as originally planned.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The meeting's purpose is to discuss findings and recommendations the land use board found through a council-initiated study, which found that the city's lake park is in need of redevelopment.

TackleDirect, a fishing outfitter in Egg Harbor Township, has proposed building a new warehouse at the lake, which has drawn the ire of residents and the Pinelands Preservation Alliance.

To fulfill the project, the area needed to be considered in need of redevelopment based on a survey of the area.

The lake park has been in the public's trust since 1872, according to Jason Howell, of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.