Mazzeo-sponsored bill to promote Atlantic City housing development clears committee

TRENTON - More non-rental housing in Atlantic City may become a possibility if a bill sponsored by Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, continues to move its way through the state legislature.

The bill, officially named A-283, passed through the state Assembly's Assembly Community Development and Affairs Committee Monday.

It heads to the speaker for further consideration on a floor vote.

The bill would establish the "Atlantic City Growth Tax Credit Program" to increase the city's property tax base by attracting more permanent homeowners and place less of a burden on casinos and other commercial properties for tax revenue. In a 2019 state transition report on Atlantic City, increased home ownership was identified as a byproduct of economic stabilization and diversification that would reduce the need for subsidized housing and grow the ratable base.