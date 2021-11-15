Mazzeo-sponsored bill to promote Atlantic City housing development clears committee

TRENTON - More non-rental housing in Atlantic City may become a possibility if a bill sponsored by Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, continues to move its way through the state legislature.
The bill, officially named A-283, passed through the state Assembly's Assembly Community Development and Affairs Committee Monday.
It heads to the speaker for further consideration on a floor vote.
The bill would establish the "Atlantic City Growth Tax Credit Program" to increase the city's property tax base by attracting more permanent homeowners and place less of a burden on casinos and other commercial properties for tax revenue. In a 2019 state transition report on Atlantic City, increased home ownership was identified as a byproduct of economic stabilization and diversification that would reduce the need for subsidized housing and grow the ratable base.
“In order to prevent the burden of high property taxes from falling on Atlantic City’s existing taxpayers, we must find a way to attract new homeowners to the city and grow the property tax base," Mazzeo said. "Offering incentives to developers and investors who can build new, affordable owner-occupied housing is a great way to put money into Atlantic City while ensuring that the city and its residents can prosper without relying on tax revenue from commercial properties.”
Under the current bill, developers who qualify for the program would be granted tax credits equal to 50% of the costs for land acquisition, demolition and capital improvements. Eligible projects would have to be located within a single neighborhood, could not exceed eight stories, and would need to create at least eight new housing units, of which at least 80% would be owner-occupied and no more than 20% would be rented.
