 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mazzeo, Polistina teams to debate Wednesday for state Senate, Assembly
0 comments
top story

Mazzeo, Polistina teams to debate Wednesday for state Senate, Assembly

{{featured_button_text}}
Mazzeo and Polistina

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, left, D-Atlantic, and designated state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, are the candidates in one of this fall’s most competitive and watched legislative races.

 Press photos

ATLANTIC CITY — The candidates for state Senate and Assembly in the 2nd Legislative District are set to debate at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Stockton University’s city campus.

The debates will be live streamed on Stockton's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy website at stockton.edu/hughes-center/index.html and on The Press of Atlantic City website.

Voters in the general election will choose one state senator and two Assembly representatives for the district, which covers most of Atlantic County.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Voting by mail has already started, and for the first time this year there will be early voting by machine from Oct. 23 to 31. Election Day is Nov. 2.

The debate will begin with the two Senate candidates from 6 to 6:55 p.m. in the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room in the John F. Scarpa Academic Center. The candidates are Republican former Assemblyman Vince Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, and Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, of Northfield.

The four Assembly candidates will debate from 7 to 8 p.m. They are incumbent Democrat John Armato and Democratic county Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick; and Republicans former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and attorney Claire Swift, of Margate.

Debate sponsors are Stockton’s William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy and The Press of Atlantic City.

Attendees must comply with Stockton COVID-19 regulations. Masks must be worn at all times indoors. Visitors also must complete an online health pledge. Attendees must bring the printed email confirming they took the pledge, have it on their cellphone for viewing or retake the pledge on site. The health pledge is online at go.stockton.edu/public/visitor/form.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Where to vote early in Atlantic County

WHAT: Early voting in Atlantic County

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 23, Oct. 25-30 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays Oct. 24 and Oct. 31

WHERE: Six locations are Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; Atlantic County Shoreview Building, 101 Shore Rd., Northfield; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Rd., Galloway Township; Martin Luther King Center, 661 Jackson Rd., Newtonville in Buena Vista Township; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.

WHO: Any voter registered in Atlantic County may vote in any of the six locations. New electronic poll books and voting machines allow all county records and ballots to be accessed at any of the locations. 

Voting on Election Day, Nov. 2, will be at assigned polling locations, using e-poll books but traditional voting machines that only access one version of a ballot.

WATCH LIVE

Watch the 2nd District state Senate and Assembly candidates debate at 6 p.m. at PressofAC.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Ground-breaking’ malaria vaccine approved for children in sub-Saharan Africa

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News