Mazzeo, Polistina teams to debate Wednesday for state Senate, Assembly

ATLANTIC CITY — The candidates for state Senate and Assembly in the 2nd Legislative District are set to debate at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Stockton University’s city campus.
The debates will be live streamed on Stockton's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy website at stockton.edu/hughes-center/index.html and on The Press of Atlantic City website.
Voters in the general election will choose one state senator and two Assembly representatives for the district, which covers most of Atlantic County.
Voting by mail has already started, and for the first time this year there will be early voting by machine from Oct. 23 to 31. Election Day is Nov. 2.
The debate will begin with the two Senate candidates from 6 to 6:55 p.m. in the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room in the John F. Scarpa Academic Center. The candidates are Republican former Assemblyman Vince Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, and Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, of Northfield.
The four Assembly candidates will debate from 7 to 8 p.m. They are incumbent Democrat John Armato and Democratic county Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick; and Republicans former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and attorney Claire Swift, of Margate.
Debate sponsors are Stockton’s William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy and The Press of Atlantic City.
Attendees must comply with Stockton COVID-19 regulations. Masks must be worn at all times indoors. Visitors also must complete an online health pledge. Attendees must bring the printed email confirming they took the pledge, have it on their cellphone for viewing or retake the pledge on site. The health pledge is online at go.stockton.edu/public/visitor/form.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.