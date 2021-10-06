Mazzeo, Polistina teams have civil debate with some fireworks over state spending, Atlantic City PILOT

But the Assembly debate also saw clear differences between the parties on changing the PILOT law and abortion. Much like in the Senate debate, the Democrats were pro-choice and supported the Reproductive Freedom Act, a bill that has been introduced in the Legislature to codify abortion rights in state law. The Republicans said the proposed state law would go too far and allow abortion after a fetus is viable at about 22 weeks.

Armato, who had introduced the bill to change the way the casino PILOT payments are calculated, said that bill is evolving, but did not specify how.

“The bill was designed to open up a conversation between the city, casinos and Atlantic County,” Armato said. “It did exactly what it was supposed to do.”

Guardian said casinos have been able to add a lot of revenue to what they make thanks to sports betting and online gaming.

“Atlantic City and Atlantic County should be benefiting from lower taxes because the casinos are making more money,” Guardian said, adding the sports betting and online revenues should remain included in the revenues that determine the PILOT.

Questions came from Press of Atlantic City readers, Stockton students, journalists and the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton.

The debate was sponsored by the Hughes Center and The Press.

