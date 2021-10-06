Mazzeo, Polistina teams debate Wednesday for state Senate, Assembly races

ATLANTIC CITY — The candidates for state Senate and Assembly in the 2nd Legislative District are set to debate at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Stockton University’s city campus.

Voters in the general election will choose one state senator and two Assembly representatives for the district, which covers most of Atlantic County.

Voting by mail has already started, and for the first time this year there will be early voting by machine from Oct. 23 to 31. Election Day is Nov. 2.

The debate will begin with the two Senate candidates from 6 to 6:55 p.m. in the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room in the John F. Scarpa Academic Center. The candidates are Republican former Assemblyman Vince Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, and Democratic Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, of Northfield.

The four Assembly candidates will debate from 7 to 8 p.m. They are incumbent Democrat John Armato and Democratic county Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick; and Republicans former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and attorney Claire Swift, of Margate.

Debate sponsors are Stockton’s William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy and The Press of Atlantic City.

Attendees must comply with Stockton COVID-19 regulations. Masks must be worn at all times indoors. Visitors also must complete an online health pledge. Attendees must bring the printed email confirming they took the pledge, have it on their cellphone for viewing or retake the pledge on site. The health pledge is online at go.stockton.edu/public/visitor/form.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-272-7219 mpost@pressofac.com

