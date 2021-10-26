Mazzeo leads in 2nd District Senate race; Assembly race a 4-way tie

The hotly contested race in New Jersey's 2nd Legislative District is a virtual tie on the Assembly side, but the Democrat leads in the Senate race, according to a new poll from Stockton University's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy.

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, leads 48% to 41% for state Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, according to the poll of 401 likely voters in the district.

Another 6% are undecided.

"No disrespect to Stockton, but their track record on legislative polls here in South Jersey hasn't been very good as of late — including missing (Republican) Sen. Mike Testa's race in 2019 by over 20 points," said Republican team campaign manager Joe Berg.

The Stockton poll that year had Testa down by 14 points, but he won in the 1st legislative district covering all of Cape May and part of Cumberland and Atlantic counties. This year its 1st District poll has Testa up 13 points.

"We are very confident where Sen. Polistina stands in this race — despite the millions of dollars in smears from Camden political bosses — and are confident in victory for our whole slate on Election Day," Berg said.