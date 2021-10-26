 Skip to main content
Mazzeo leads in 2nd District Senate race; Assembly race a 4-way tie
Mazzeo leads in 2nd District Senate race; Assembly race a 4-way tie

Mazzeo and Polistina

2nd District Senate candidates Vince Mazzeo, center, and Vince Polistina, right, answer questions from John Froonjian of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University at a recent debate.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

The hotly contested race in New Jersey's 2nd Legislative District is a virtual tie on the Assembly side, but the Democrat leads in the Senate race, according to a new poll from Stockton University's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy.

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, leads 48% to 41% for state Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, according to the poll of 401 likely voters in the district.

Another 6% are undecided. 

"No disrespect to Stockton, but their track record on legislative polls here in South Jersey hasn't been very good as of late — including missing (Republican) Sen. Mike Testa's race in 2019 by over 20 points," said Republican team campaign manager Joe Berg.

The Stockton poll that year had Testa down by 14 points, but he won in the 1st legislative district covering all of Cape May and part of Cumberland and Atlantic counties. This year its 1st District poll has Testa up 13 points.

"We are very confident where Sen. Polistina stands in this race — despite the millions of dollars in smears from Camden political bosses — and are confident in victory for our whole slate on Election Day," Berg said. 

Reflecting its competitiveness, the race in the 2nd District, which covers much of Atlantic County, is the costliest of all races in the state's 40 legislative districts this year, according to the Election Law Enforcement Commission. Much of the spending has been by the New Jersey Education Association's Garden State Forward in the form of attack ads against Republicans.

In the Assembly race for two seats, only two percentage points separate the field — less than the poll’s margin of error — in a statistical tie when voters who lean toward a candidate are included.

Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, a Democrat, leads with 24%, followed by incumbent Democrat John Armato, D-Atlantic, and Republican and Margate attorney Claire Swift, both with 23%. Former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian, a Republican, had 22%.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy led GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli in the district by a slightly smaller amount — 50% to 45%, with 3% undecided. Both candidates were viewed favorably by voters.

“If Murphy’s and Mazzeo’s numbers hold up, the question is whether that would be enough to help the Democratic Assembly candidates across the line,” said John Froonjian, executive director of the Hughes Center. “The 2nd is a true swing district, and voters there have sent legislative delegations with members of both parties to Trenton before."

The poll of 401 likely voters in the 2nd Legislative District was conducted by the Stockton Polling Institute of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy from Oct. 9 to Oct. 24. The margin of error is +-4.9%.

Interviewers were mostly Stockton University students, and Opinion Services supplemented the field work with 100 telephone interviews. 

Berg said the poll was conducted "over an excessively long 15-day period, includes respondents who aren't even verified as registered voters, and gives Democrats a five-point advantage in the turnout model when history shows the parties have had roughly equal turnout every recent odd-year election with the exception of 2017."

Mazzeo, owner of a Northfield produce market, was the best known of the legislative candidates, familiar to 63% of voters, the poll found.

Polistina, an Egg Harbor Township engineer and former Assemblyman, was recognized by 52%.

Guardian was the only Assembly candidate with significant name recognition, known to 60% of poll respondents. The Democrats were both unfamiliar to 52% of respondents, and 60% were unfamiliar with Swift.

There is a significant gender gap in voter preference in the Senate race, with Republican Polistina slightly ahead among men but with Democrat Mazzeo strongly favored by women.

The Republican candidates were leading among whites while Hispanic and African American voters heavily backed the Democrats, the poll found.

The gender and ethnic/racial trends were evident but to a lesser degree among the Assembly candidates, and independents were much more split in the race for the lower house seats. Independents favored Mazzeo in the Senate by 5%.

While 30% were unfamiliar with Ciattarelli, the result shows improvement in name recognition for him from a Sept. 29 statewide Stockton poll in which he was unknown to 45%.

The poll found voters support mask mandates in schools 59% to 35% opposed, and vaccine mandates 52% to 44%.

Hughes Center Research Associate Alyssa Maurice said top issues in the election cited by voters include concerns about COVID-19 and taxes, both cited by 14%, and property taxes, cited by 12%.

According to reports filed through Oct. 4, ELEC reported the contest between the Mazzeo and Polistina teams, in one of New Jersey’s last battleground districts, has gobbled up almost $3.2 million of the $14.5 million spent statewide by candidates and independent committees on the Nov. 2 election.

Candidates have spent about $1.2 million in the district, while independent groups have spent almost $2 million of the $2.3 million spent statewide, according to ELEC. 

An updated spending report comes out from ELEC Thursday.

The vast majority of spending in the second district by independent groups — $1.8 million — has been by] Garden State Forward PAC, to support the Mazzeo slate.

Reports filed by legislative candidates and independent committees are available at elec.nj.gov.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

