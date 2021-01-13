Mazzeo, Armato rescind call for Atlantic County clerk resignation

McGettigan is a Democrat, and Democrat Mico Lucide, chair of the progressive group Atlantic County Our Revolution, has announced he will run against McGettigan in the 2021 primary. Hammonton Republican Councilman Joe Giralo has also said he will run for clerk this year.

County Executive Dennis Levinson, a Republican, said the lawmakers probably just realized they would be on the ballot with McGettigan and didn't want that baggage. Mazzeo and Armato are up for re-election this year, along with McGettigan.

"It's two months after the incident. If it was so egregious, why didn't they call for his resignation immediately?" Levinson said.

Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk ruled that 328 voters in the district — which includes parts of Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships — were disenfranchised because McGettigan sent them incorrect ballots that did not include the District 3 race but should have. Another 219 were sent ballots that included the race but should not have.

Since the margin of victory for Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, over Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, was 286 votes, Marczyk decertified her win and ruled a new election must be held.