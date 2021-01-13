Mazzeo, Armato rescind call for Atlantic County clerk resignation

After calling for the immediate resignation of Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan on Wednesday morning over his office sending the wrong ballots to 554 voters in the District 3 commissioner race, Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, said they were reconsidering their position.
"Perhaps it was a little premature," Mazzeo said Wednesday afternoon, after having a long talk with McGettigan. "Now we’re going to get to the table and talk it over."
The ballot mistake is forcing a costly special election for the county, set for April. Mazzeo said he was frustrated that he wasn't getting information about what happened from the clerk's office, and now he feels the communication is beginning.
"I had a very productive conversation with Assemblyman Mazzeo," McGettigan said Wednesday afternoon. "We are going to get together and talk again."
The clerk's office has said the State Voter Registration System provided misinformation. Mazzeo said McGettigan told him Wednesday afternoon that a vendor may have also made mistakes in printing the ballots.
McGettigan said he has relied on advice of county counsel.
"On countless occasions, county counsel has assured me (the mistake) was no reason for me to be removed from office," McGettigan said. "He assured me I had committed no crime, broken no law and there was no grounds to be removed."
But County Counsel Jim Ferguson said Wednesday afternoon neither he nor Assistant County Counsel Jim Dugan has ever given McGettigan political advice of any kind, including about whether he should stay in office.
Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman defended McGettigan.
"Whether Ed runs for re-election is up to him, and whether he or someone else is our candidate for clerk will be up to our nominating convention," Suleiman said. "Disputes and conflicts should be handled directly, privately and respectfully."
Earlier this month, a Superior Court judge ordered a special election for Atlantic County District 3 county commissioner, finding erroneous ballots the clerk sent to 554 voters in Hamilton Township effectively disenfranchised enough voters to require a new election.
The lawmakers' statements Wednesday morning were highly critical of McGettigan, who is at the end of his third five-year term in office.
“Atlantic County should not go through another election without a change in leadership,” Mazzeo said in the morning statement. “The issues in the recent Atlantic County Commissioners election were unfair to the candidates involved, taxpayers who will foot the bill for a new election, and every voter who cast a ballot in November.”
“The Atlantic County Clerk’s Office has had issues in recent years, but the recent error in the Atlantic County District 3 Commissioner election was much more severe,” said Armato in the morning announcement. “Ed McGettigan has had a long career in public service, and we thank him for it, but he must step aside for the good of the county.”
McGettigan is a Democrat, and Democrat Mico Lucide, chair of the progressive group Atlantic County Our Revolution, has announced he will run against McGettigan in the 2021 primary. Hammonton Republican Councilman Joe Giralo has also said he will run for clerk this year.
County Executive Dennis Levinson, a Republican, said the lawmakers probably just realized they would be on the ballot with McGettigan and didn't want that baggage. Mazzeo and Armato are up for re-election this year, along with McGettigan.
"It's two months after the incident. If it was so egregious, why didn't they call for his resignation immediately?" Levinson said.
Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk ruled that 328 voters in the district — which includes parts of Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships — were disenfranchised because McGettigan sent them incorrect ballots that did not include the District 3 race but should have. Another 219 were sent ballots that included the race but should not have.
Since the margin of victory for Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, over Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, was 286 votes, Marczyk decertified her win and ruled a new election must be held.
On Monday, the Atlantic County Democratic Committee met and voted to appoint Witherspoon to the office, saying she was considered the incumbent since she won the election the judge later decertified. The law gives the incumbent's party the right to appoint an interim officeholder until the special election is held, according to the Democrats.
Atlantic County Board of Commissioners counsel Roger Steedle has said he is researching if the appointment is legal.
