Margate homeowners want their houses fixed after city road work caused damage

MARGATE — Warren and Donna Tasca, of North Clermont Avenue here, wish the city never tried to replace the water and sewer main near their home.

The infrastructure project work caused a fracture of the right side of the foundation system of their home. Now, their house is in serious structural distress. They are supposed to evacuate their residence immediately in the event of high winds, a tornado or a hurricane warning.

"Our house has dropped even more. The roof has twisted. Our floors are lifting in the house, and we have even more cracks. The cabinets are coming off the wall," Donna Tasca said earlier this month.

The city installed a series of four 18-foot steel rods into their home in May to stabilize it, the Tascas said.

The Tascas' isn't the only home damaged during the infrastructure roadwork.

Kevin and Barbara McHugh's home on Amherst Avenue experienced damage in the form of cracking of the concrete slab inside their driveway, cracking of the driveway concrete and concrete on the side of their house, cracking of the driveway apron and damage to their sprinkler system, landscaping and fence.