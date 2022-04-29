Man admits distributing flyers disparaging Ocean City councilman

OCEAN CITY — City Councilman Tom Rotondi said video captured the person who put flyers on cars disparaging his record Monday.

He identified the person as Rich Tolson, a former city resident who now lives out of town, and accused Tolson of working on behalf of the campaigns of Mayor Jay Gillian and Councilman Pete Madden.

The flyers were found on car windshields outside a candidate forum at Ocean City High School on Monday.

On Friday, Tolson said he did distribute the flyers before the event began. The flyers indicate Rotondi resigned from the Department of Corrections not in good standing.

After the debate, Rotondi said the accusations were untrue and later provided documentation from the Department of Corrections that he had resigned in good standing. He also said the issue related to his failure to return a protective vest, but that it had long since been resolved.

“Unfortunately, the information I had was incomplete and I apologized to him,” Tolson said Friday.

He said Rotondi seemed to accept the apology and shook his hand.

In a video posted to his campaign’s Facebook page early Friday, Rotondi again accused Gillian and Madden of orchestrating the flyers. He described Tolson as a close friend of Gillian.

“What is a lie is what you and Pete Madden had Rich Tolson smear all over people’s cars Monday night,” Rotondi said in the video, addressing Gillian.

Both Gillian and Madden said they knew nothing of the source of the flyers, which Tolson confirmed.

“I acted on my own. I was not approached to do so by any candidate or campaign. No one else had any prior knowledge of my actions. Let me be clear, I acted on no one’s behalf,” he said.

Tolson grew up in Ocean City. He said he moved out of town about two years ago. He’s a former member of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority board and has been active in labor and Democratic politics. He said he’s known Gillian for most of his life, but said they are not close friends.

Ocean City’s elections are nonpartisan. Madden, Gillian and Rotondi are all registered Republicans.

Ocean City has an ordinance against distributing material on cars, whether for commercial advertisements or noncommercial material. The ordinance allows someone to hand out leaflets to people who accept them, but not to place them on cars.

Municipal ordinance violations typically result in a citation and a fine. Tolson said he learned about the ordinance after placing the flyers, and is prepared to accept any consequences.

