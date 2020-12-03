Lt. Gov. Oliver meets with Atlantic City officials to seek common ground ahead of likely takeover extension

Since the meeting was intended to hash out internal differences, those who spoke afterwards were reluctant to go into specifics about what was discussed. But, the general consensus was that those who felt aggrieved were afforded the chance to vocalize their concerns.

Whether the meeting actually resolved any lingering issues between City Council, the mayoral administration and the state remains to be seen, according to a handful of elected officials who participated Wednesday.

“I’m optimistic, but I don’t even know, honestly,” said at-large Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II, who added that Wednesday’s summit would not be a singular event.

“I think it’s definitely a good thing for state officials, in particular the lieutenant governor, to make this type of opportunity to have conversations,” said 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, adding that he is still not convinced there is a plan to address the shortcomings of the takeover law that have contributed to the perceived lack of communication. “But, I'm treating this as a first opportunity to try and move the ball forward to address these issues of transparency and really the proper role of state government in local affairs.”