Lt. Gov. Oliver meets with Atlantic City officials ahead of likely extension of takeover
Lt. Gov. Oliver meets with Atlantic City officials ahead of likely extension of takeover

AC meeting with LG

State and Atlantic City officials met via Zoom to discuss ways to improve transparency and communication among all vested parties, as an extension of the state takeover becomes more likely.

ATLANTIC CITY — All nine members of City Council and the mayor participated in a virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and other high-ranking members of the state Department of Community Affairs to discuss a range of topics, with the inevitable extension of the state takeover looming.

The meeting — which was originally supposed to take place in November — was initiated by Oliver, who also serves as commissioner of the DCA, the state agency with direct oversight of Atlantic City as a result of the 2016 Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act. The takeover is slated to end in 2021, but Oliver and other state lawmakers have indicated a desire to extend Trenton’s oversight of the financially distressed seaside resort.

The exact intent of Wednesday’s summit was not entirely clear, but, prior to the meeting, several city officials said improving communication between all parties involved would be a focal point. Recently, several members of council have voiced concerns over what they perceive to be a lack of information and deliberate attempts at exclusion.

Also present in the Zoom meeting Wednesday was DCA Deputy Commissioner Rob Long, DCA Assistant Commissioner Kimberly Holmes, Atlantic City Business Administrator Anthony Swan and Atlantic City Initiatives Project Office Executive Director Mike Epps.

The state Open Public Meetings Act requires governing bodies who have the ability to spend taxpayer money or take action that affects people’s rights to inform the public of meetings, with limited exceptions. According to multiple sources involved in Wednesday’s meeting, the participants were aware of potential violations of the Open Public Meetings Act and steered clear of any discussion that may have required public notice.

