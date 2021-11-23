 Skip to main content
Lower police receive grant from South Jersey Gas
Lower police receive grant from South Jersey Gas

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Police Department is getting a financial lift from a local utility company.

South Jersey Gas said Tuesday it has awarded the department a $4,500 First Responders Grant to support operations. The grants, which the Police Department described as "highly competitive" and "very diverse," are available to all paid or volunteer fire departments, police departments and emergency medical services.

Equipment will be purchased upon receipt and will enhance officers’ ability to render immediate aid during emergencies.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

