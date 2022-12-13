Local politicians, public figures support Respect for Marriage Act

Assemblyman Don Guardian remembers when he and his husband, Louis Fatato, joined in a domestic partnership in 2005.

They went to City Hall in Atlantic City, and along with another couple, they witnessed each other's unions.

"I don't think the people in charge in Atlantic City could have been any more friendly, inviting or warm. There was never an issue," said Guardian, R-Atlantic, 70.

Now, with same-sex marriage legal since 2015, it seems there are more challenges than ever to keeping those rights intact.

Fortunately for the LGBTQ community, there is hope this won't be another situation similar to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the legal protection women had for getting an abortion, this summer.

The House on Thursday gave final approval to legislation protecting same-sex marriages with the Respect for Marriage Act. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Tuesday.

The new law is intended to safeguard same-sex marriages if the U.S. Supreme Court ever reverses Obergefell v. Hodges, its 2015 decision legalizing same-sex unions nationwide.

The law also protects interracial marriages.

In 1967, the Supreme Court, in Loving v. Virginia, struck down laws in 16 states banning interracial marriage.

Guardian said he and his husband are lucky to be living in New Jersey, a state that's been friendly to the LGBTQ community.

"I think it's important. We plan to live in New Jersey the rest of our lives, but for other people who want to move out, it's important for other states to recognize their right to be married," Guardian said Saturday.

The Respect for Marriage Act will repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, which President Bill Clinton signed into law in 1996. The Defense of Marriage Act set the federal definition of marriage as “one man, one woman” and allowed states to refuse to honor same-gender marriage licenses issued by other states.

In 2013, the Supreme Court ruled that part of that law was unconstitutional in U.S. v. Windsor. In 2015, the court issued another ruling, Obergefell v. Hodges, which required all states to license and recognize same-gender marriages.

But concern about the court’s precedent on same-sex marriage was ignited after the Supreme Court made its June 2022 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the federal right to an abortion.

Because of this, Democratic and Republican legislators fast-tracked the Respect for Marriage Act through Congress this fall.

"After Roe v. Wade (was overturned), I think the community in general would take on same-sex marriage next, and we would not have the votes in the Senate and Congress to protect it," Guardian said. "But once you could see the votes were coming, there was a pretty good confirmation (the Respect for Marriage Act) would happen and the president had agreed to sign it. We were pretty comfortable."

In January, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law that codified marriage equality into law in New Jersey.

Lawmakers crafted a compromise with the Respect for Marriage Act that was intended to assuage conservative concerns about religious liberty, such as ensuring churches could still refuse to perform gay marriages.

"It's the best of both worlds," said Guardian, who as a former mayor of Atlantic City officiated more than 200 weddings, with a dozen or so same-sex weddings.

In addition, states will not be required to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. But they will be required to recognize marriages conducted elsewhere in the country.

A majority of Republicans in Congress still voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, including U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd. However, enough supported it to sidestep a filibuster in the Senate and ensure its passage.

"I love that it's called 'Respect for Marriage,' which means the respect that one would have for heterosexual marriage is the same respect for same-sex marriage," said Judah Dorrington, Atlantic City’s LGBTQ+ liaison and coordinator of programs and services. "Something about you saying 'my wife' and 'my husband' carries a certain kind of weight. People say you can't legislate attitudes and opinions and religion. But when there are bills and laws in place, that organization, government and businesses have to abide by it. It's no longer a choice."

Dorrington remembers living in Boston for 40 years, working with local LGBTQ organizations, including GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD), on equal marriage rights. Dorrington even had the opportunity to work with and march with now Wisconsin senator Tammy Baldwin, a champion for same-sex marriage rights.

Massachusetts became the first state to legalize same-sex marriage on May 17, 2004.

Dorrington has been with LaVerne Saunders for nearly 43 years. They got married Feb. 14, 2007, in Massachusetts.

"We didn’t get married as soon as the bill was passed in Massachusetts for fears of all the things that would go along with it like taxes and (power of attorney rights)," said Dorrington, 66, if the couple were to move out of Massachusetts and have another state not recognize their marriage.

Dorrington said many LGBTQ couples are "a family by choice" and have had to deal with the risk of their biological families disowning them for their choices.

"Without these protections, LGBTQ+ people who are not connected with their families of origin or haven't been in a long time can lose those privileges," Dorrington said.

The fight still isn't over, Dorrington said.

It's important that people in general continue to be vigilant to make sure everyone's rights are held up, Dorrington said.

Dorrington hopes that younger members of the LGBTQ community don't have to go through the same struggles the more senior members of the community had to for the past several decades. The signing of this act by Biden greatly eases the stress on those younger people and awards the older generation due those freedoms.

"That’s freedom: Being able to choose where to work, live and play," Dorrington said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.