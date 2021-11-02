LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: Voters to decide on 2nd term for Murphy; Atlantic City Mayor and state legislative races

12 p.m.: It's Election Day in New Jersey, where voters are deciding whether to reelect Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy to a second term or go with Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m., though, already some 700,000 votes — about a third of the total in 2017 — have been cast by mail-in ballots or in early in-person voting.
Murphy has been leading in the polls, has a 1 million-voter registration advantage and had more cash in his campaign coffers than Ciattarelli in the final days of the race. But the Republican has far surpassed his predecessor four years ago in fundraising and has seen the gap in public polls move in his favor — if only by a few points.
At the Washington Township Senior Center, Joseph Buono wore his red Make America Great Again hat to vote. He voted for Ciattarelli for governor largely because of his promise to address property taxes in a state where the average bill is more than $9,000 — and because he doesn’t want incumbent Murphy to remain in charge of the state’s pandemic response.
“The fear is he’s going to mandate everything if he does win,” said Buono, a 31-year-old accountant. His wife, Nadia Buono, 37, who works in finance, said she doesn’t want their two young children to be required to be vaccinated when they turn five.
Washington Township is the biggest town in Gloucester County, home to middle-class suburbs of Philadelphia. The county, generally more conservative than the state, has been a bellwether, voting for the winner in the last five gubernatorial elections.
Outside the bustling senior center, home to voting for several precincts, Murphy voters said they approve of the governor’s handling of the pandemic.
“I think he did an excellent job with COVID,” said Julie Steinman, 60, a second-grade teacher in a nearby community. Steinman said she’s an unaffiliated voter but usually supports Democrats running for governor, largely because they’re friendlier to teachers and their unions.
While a Ciattarelli win would send a jolt of surprise through state and national politics, a win by Murphy would also break some historical trends.
No Democrat has won reelection as governor in New Jersey since Brendan Byrne in 1977, and the party opposite the president's has won the New Jersey governorship going back to 1985.
Murphy has campaigned as a solid progressive, with a record to show for it. He signed bills into law that expanded voting access, provided for taxpayer-funded pre-K and community college, hiked the minimum wage to $15 an hour over time along with opening up the state to renewable energy like wind power.
Also on his watch and with his support, New Jersey legalized recreational marijuana, increased K-12 education funding and began fully financing the state's share of the public pension. He paid for some of the new state spending with higher taxes on incomes over $1 million.
In the closing days of the campaign, to hammer the point home, he appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders at Rutgers University at a rally. He cast the election as critical for holding on to progressive gains made during his first term.
Ciattarelli's campaign seized on comments Murphy made that New Jersey probably isn’t for voters whose top issue is taxes, casting the governor as out of touch with a concern many prioritize.
He also sought support from those who disagreed with Murphy's handling of COVID-19. At a recent campaign rally in Hazlet when someone in the audience asked about mandates, Ciattarelli said there'd be none under his administration — an allusion to mask and vaccination mandates.
He also implicitly criticized critical race theory in schools, saying that “we are not going to teach our children to feel guilty.” Critical race theory is a method of thinking of America’s history through the lens of racism that has become a political lightning rod of the Republican Party.
Polls showed Murphy got solid support for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, which hit New Jersey hard in early 2020 and resulted in the deaths of more than 25,000 people. About a third of those deaths occurred in nursing and veterans homes. But the state also excelled at getting people vaccinated and was quick to become one of the states with the highest percentages of eligible people to be fully vaccinated.
Also on the ballot Tuesday are all 40 seats in the state Senate and all 80 seats in the Assembly. Democrats control both chambers.
Voters are also being asked two questions this year. One asks whether to allow betting on New Jersey college teams or teams from other states whose games are played in New Jersey.
A separate question asks whether organizations that are permitted to hold raffles should be able to keep the money to support themselves.
ATLANTIC COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
COUNTY RACES
County Clerk (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lisa Jiampetti
|Democratic
|Joseph J. Giralo
|Republican
County Commissioner District 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jelani Gandy
|Democratic
|Maureen Kern
|Republican
County Commissioner District 3 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thelma Witherspoon
|Democratic
|Andrew Parker
|Republican
County Commissioner District 5 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William Beyers
|Democratic
|James Bertino
|Republican
County Commissioner At Large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Celeste Fernandez
|Democratic
|Frank X. Balles
|Republican
ABSECON
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stephen S. Light
|Democratic
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nicholas Tiberio
|Democratic
|Nick Larotonda
|Republican
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Sandra Cain
|Democratic
|No other candidate nomination
ATLANTIC CITY
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Marty Small, Sr.
|Democratic
|Tom Forkin
|Republican
|Moisse "Mo" Delgado
|Independent
|Steven P. Layman
|Independent
|Daud M. Panah
|Independent
|JImmy Whitehead
|Independent
Council-at-Large (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stephanie Marshall
|Democratic
|George Tibbitt
|Democratic
|Bruce E. Weekes
|Democratic
|Matthew James Diullio-Jusino
|Republican
|Maria Lacca
|Republican
|Rizwan Khan Malik
|Republican
BRIGANTINE
Council-At-Large 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Cornelius "Neil" Kane
|Republican
|No other candidate nomination
BUENA
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Gina K. Andaloro
|Democratic
|Patricia A. Andaloro
|Democratic
|Rosalie M. Baker
|Republican
|Joseph S. Mancuso Jr.
|Republican
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carlo Favretto Jr.
|Democratic
|Ronnise White
|Democratic
|Aaron Krenzer
|Republican
|Ellen Testa
|Republican
CORBIN CITY
Council (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nikki M. Nichols
|Democratic
|Laverne Kirn
|Republican
EGG HARBOR CITY
Common Council (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Yvonne Flyn
|Democratic
|Kim Hesse
|Democratic
|Eladia Rivera
|Democratic
|Robin Sefton
|Republican
|Ingrid E. Nieves-Clark
|Republican
|Joseph Ricci Jr.
|Republican
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James "Bear" Pesce
|Democratic
|Shawn M. O'Brien
|Democratic
|Ray R. Ellis Jr.
|Republican
|Joseph "Tokyo" O'Donoghue
|Republican
ESTELL MANOR
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Diane E. Pogue
|Democratic
|Elizabeth (Betsy) Owen
|Republican
|Joe Venezia
|Independent
Council (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Christine Masker
|Republican
|No other candidate nomination
Council, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dane Lamcken
|Republican
|No other candidate nomination
FOLSOM
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Albert W. Norman Jr.
|Republican
|Gregory Conway
|Republican
|No other candidate nomination
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
Council (vote for four)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jim Gorman
|Democratic
|Mary Crawford
|Democratic
|Ken Kachnic
|Democratic
|Sherri Parmenter
|Democratic
|RJ Amato III
|Republican
|Tom Bassford
|Republican
|Clifton Sudler Jr.
|Republican
|Muhammad Umar
|Republican
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Richard Cheek
|Republican
|Susan K. Hopkins
|Republican
|Rodney Guishard
|Democratic
|Robin Moore
|Democratic
HAMMONTON
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William (Bill) Cappuccio
|Republican
|Steve Didonato
|Hammonton First
Council (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Anthony Rizzotte
|Republican
|Rocco "Rick" Fichetola
|Republican
|Anthony "Tony" Penza
|Republican
|Thomas Gribbin
|Hammonton First
|Jonathan Oliva
|Hammonton First
|Ed Wuillerman
|Hammonton First
LINWOOD
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Matthew Levinson
|Republican
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|June Byrnes
|Republican
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Blair Albright
|Republican
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 2, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Todd Michael
|Republican
|No other candidate nomination
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Bruce D. Crowe
|Republican
|Kristi Hanselmann
|Republican
|Patricia L. Bowers
|Democratic
|Barbara B. Rheault
|Democratic
Committee, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Deanna Demarco
|Republican
|Jessica R. Carroll
|Democratic
NORTHFIELD
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank Perri Jr.
|Democratic
|Greg Dewees
|Republican
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Brian L. Smith
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carolyn Bucci
|Republican
|Barbara Anne Madden
|Democratic
PLEASANTVILLE
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lawrence "Tony" Davenport
|Democratic
|No nomination
|Republican
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Bertilio "Bert" Correa
|Democratic
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 2, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Victor M. Carmona
|Democratic
|No nomination
|Republican
PORT REPUBLIC
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Monica "Niki" Giberson
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Steven Allgeyer
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Doris A. Bugdon
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
SOMERS POINT
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Janice Johnston
|Republican
|Elizabeth "Lisa" Bender
|Democratic
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Howard W. Dill
|Republican
|Nominee vacancy
|Democratic
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kenneth R. Haeser
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
CAPE MAY COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
COUNTY RACES
County Commissioners (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Leonard C. Desiderio
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank L. Germanio Jr.
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Theron (Ike) Gandy
|Republican
|Quanette Vasser‐McNeal
|Democratic
NORTH WILDWOOD
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Patrick Rosenello
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Salvatore Zampirri
|Republican
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James Kane
|Republican
|Maria G. Mattera
|Democratic
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph V. Rullo
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
STONE HARBOR
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank Dallahan
|Republican
|Bernadette (Bunny) Parzych
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
|No nomination
|Democratic
UPPER TOWNSHIP
Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kimberly R. Hayes
|Republican
|John C. (Jay) Newman
|Republican
|Christina (Cricket) Denton
|Democratic
|Lenora Boninfante Kodytek
|Democratic
|Anthony Inserra
|Independent
|Andrew Shawl
|Independent
Committee, 1-year unexpired team (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Mark E. Pancoast
|Republican
|Shawna Mulford
|Democratic
|John J. (Jack) Griffin Jr.
|Independent
WOODBINE
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael E. Benson
|Republican
|Joseph E. Johnson III
|Republican
CUMBERLAND COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
COUNTY RACES
County Commissioner (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph Derella
|Democratic
|Priscilla Ocasio-Jimenez
|Democratic
|Joseph Sileo
|Republican
|Antonio Romero
|Republican
|Joseph S. Perella Jr.
|Independent
COMMERICAL TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph E. Klaudi
|Republican
|Susan Peek Corson
|Democratic
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Abby Perlstein O'Brien
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Township Committee, unexpired seat (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Anthony Lamanteer
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Robert G. Campbell
|Republican
|Sean Pignatelli
|Independent
|Mark Upham Sr.
|Independent
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stephen M. Bateman
|Democratic
|Michael Peterson
|Democratic
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Mark F. Werley
|Democratic
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Robin S. Freitag
|Republican
|Thomas J. Tedesco Jr.
|Republican
|Dennis Gaggini Jr.
|Democratic
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph A. Miletta Jr.
|Democratic
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William Ashton
|Republican
SHILOH
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dallus J. Bruso
|Republican
|Matthew C. Hunzer
|Republican
STOW CREEK
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|David E. Shivers
|Republican
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott Smith
|Republican
|Thomas R. Speranza
|Republican
|Brian K. Rossello
|Democratic
SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
COUNTY RACES
County Commissioner (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Philip Nufrio
|Democratic
|Rita Kopacz
|Democratic
|Gary Quinn
|Republican
|Barbara “Bobbi” Jo Crea
|Republican
|Barry Bendar
|Green
|Dan Valentine
|Libertarian
|Robert Canfield
|Libertarian
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Pasquale (Pat) Pipi
|Republican
|William Farmer
|Republican
|Charles Cunliffe
|Democratic
|Martin Weber
|Democratic
BARNEGAT LIGHT
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael Spark
|Republican
|Ed Wellington
|Republican
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Debra A. Rivas
|Republican
|Sarah J. Collins
|Democratic
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Timothy McDonald
|Republican
|Mark Dykoff
|Republican
|Bill Stemmle
|Democratic
|Stuart Feldman
|Democratic
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Blaise Scibetta
|Republican
|Daniel Maxwell
|Republican
|Shaun Moran
|Democratic
|Gabriel Brian Franco
|Democratic
|Kathryn (Kate) Goode
|Independent
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lydia M. Dodd
|Republican
|Annadelle “Ann” Hopkins
|Democratic
SHIP BOTTOM
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Peter J. Rossi, Sr.
|Republican
|Joseph Valyo
|Republican
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joanne Sitek
|Democratic
|Gregory E. Myhre
|Republican
Council (vote for six)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thomas N. Steadman
|Republican
|Anthony R. Guariglia
|Republican
|Robert E. Henken
|Republican
|Paul Krier
|Republican
|Lisa Mower
|Republican
|Amy Otte
|Republican
|Helen S. Cocuzza
|Democratic
|Denise Pobicki
|Democratic
|Ellyn Hill
|Democratic
|Reagan White
|Democratic
SURF CITY
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|John H. Klose
|Republican
|James B. Russell
|Republican
TUCKERTON
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank D’Amore
|Republican
|Ron Peterson
|Republican
