LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: ACLU files motion to keep polls open until 9:30 p.m.

7 p.m.: The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey and the League of Women Voters went to court late Tuesday evening to keep the polls open until 9:30 p.m. citing problems with a new electronic system to verify the identity of voters.
Polls in New Jersey are scheduled to close in an hour at 8 p.m.
"Operational & technical issues this morning at polling locations around the state made voters leave without casting a ballot. We are seeking an extension of polling hours so voters have an opportunity to return and vote," according to a tweet from the League of Women Voters at 6:18 p.m.
The lawsuit was filed in Mercer County Superior Court.
"We’re hearing reports of some polling locations turning away voters due to technical issues and delays. Delays caused by technical issues aren’t an excuse to deny voters their right to vote. We and the @LWVNJ are suing to extend voting hours statewide," according to a tweet by the ACLU.
Operational & technical issues this morning at polling locations around the state made voters leave without casting a ballot. We are seeking an extension of polling hours so voters have an opportunity to return and vote. https://t.co/Xgyv1jmXES— LWVNJ (@LWVNJ) November 2, 2021
6 p.m.: Polls are closing in two hours.
3:40 p.m.: Some Cumberland County voters are reportedly encountering issues with malfunctioning voting machines and polling locations that have been late to open.
Comments about difficulties voting followed a post by 1st District state Sen. Michael Testa on Facebook reporting that he was hearing of problems Tuesday morning.
More than 237 people commented, not all with issues, although many complained of longer than usual wait times.
The Cumberland County Clerk’s Office also heard complaints, and issued a statement on its website Tuesday acknowledging the issues, but noted it wasn't responsible for any snafus.
“The County Clerk’s office has been made aware of some issues at various polling locations throughout the County,” County Clerk Celeste Riley's statement said. “While my office is not responsible for the voting machines or the operations of the polls on election day, Our [sic] office staff is here to answer phone calls and assist the Board of Elections with calls from voters.”
Testa is up for reelection Tuesday.
“As a voter, you have a RIGHT to vote, IN-PERSON, at your designated polling place on Election Day,” Testa said on Facebook. “If you are at a polling location that is having issues, please STAY IN LINE!”
Cumberland County voters who encounter difficulties can reach out for nonpartisan help by calling the Cumberland County Board of Elections at (856) 453-5801 or the Cumberland County Clerk’s Office at (856) 453-4860. All New Jersey voters who encounter problems can call the New Jersey Division of Elections at (609) 292-3760.
3 p.m.: In addition to the state races, voters in Atlantic City headed to the polls to vote on mayor and council races.
Mohammed Uddin, 36, works as a cashier at Food 4 Less. He said he was excited to vote this Election Day, and was excited for new candidates.
“I like those new candidates and we need those new candidates,” said Uddin. “It's been the same mayor. I don’t like him. We need to see change,” said Uddin, who voted in person earlier that morning.
“We need more jobs, make the city clean and lower prices, because of the cost of living,” said Uddin. “$18 an hour would be great because everything is so expensive now.”
Abdul Salaam, 57, an Atlantic City native, said he mailed in his ballot this year. Usually, he goes to the polls but he had to work this Election Day.
He said that he liked Councilman Mo Delgado as an independent mayoral candidate.
“I would like to see them do things that should of been done before the casinos have been here,” said Salaam. “The casinos came, but nothing has changed. The taxes go up, prices go up… There’s no after school programs, or anything going on for the children.”
“There’s a lot that can be done for the city,” said Salaam.
12 p.m.: It's Election Day in New Jersey, where voters are deciding whether to reelect Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy to a second term or go with Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m., though, already some 700,000 votes — about a third of the total in 2017 — have been cast by mail-in ballots or in early in-person voting.
Murphy has been leading in the polls, has a 1 million-voter registration advantage and had more cash in his campaign coffers than Ciattarelli in the final days of the race. But the Republican has far surpassed his predecessor four years ago in fundraising and has seen the gap in public polls move in his favor — if only by a few points.
At the Washington Township Senior Center, Joseph Buono wore his red Make America Great Again hat to vote. He voted for Ciattarelli for governor largely because of his promise to address property taxes in a state where the average bill is more than $9,000 — and because he doesn’t want incumbent Murphy to remain in charge of the state’s pandemic response.
“The fear is he’s going to mandate everything if he does win,” said Buono, a 31-year-old accountant. His wife, Nadia Buono, 37, who works in finance, said she doesn’t want their two young children to be required to be vaccinated when they turn five.
Washington Township is the biggest town in Gloucester County, home to middle-class suburbs of Philadelphia. The county, generally more conservative than the state, has been a bellwether, voting for the winner in the last five gubernatorial elections.
Outside the bustling senior center, home to voting for several precincts, Murphy voters said they approve of the governor’s handling of the pandemic.
“I think he did an excellent job with COVID,” said Julie Steinman, 60, a second-grade teacher in a nearby community. Steinman said she’s an unaffiliated voter but usually supports Democrats running for governor, largely because they’re friendlier to teachers and their unions.
While a Ciattarelli win would send a jolt of surprise through state and national politics, a win by Murphy would also break some historical trends.
No Democrat has won reelection as governor in New Jersey since Brendan Byrne in 1977, and the party opposite the president's has won the New Jersey governorship going back to 1985.
Murphy has campaigned as a solid progressive, with a record to show for it. He signed bills into law that expanded voting access, provided for taxpayer-funded pre-K and community college, hiked the minimum wage to $15 an hour over time along with opening up the state to renewable energy like wind power.
Also on his watch and with his support, New Jersey legalized recreational marijuana, increased K-12 education funding and began fully financing the state's share of the public pension. He paid for some of the new state spending with higher taxes on incomes over $1 million.
In the closing days of the campaign, to hammer the point home, he appeared alongside U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders at Rutgers University at a rally. He cast the election as critical for holding on to progressive gains made during his first term.
Ciattarelli's campaign seized on comments Murphy made that New Jersey probably isn’t for voters whose top issue is taxes, casting the governor as out of touch with a concern many prioritize.
He also sought support from those who disagreed with Murphy's handling of COVID-19. At a recent campaign rally in Hazlet when someone in the audience asked about mandates, Ciattarelli said there'd be none under his administration — an allusion to mask and vaccination mandates.
He also implicitly criticized critical race theory in schools, saying that “we are not going to teach our children to feel guilty.” Critical race theory is a method of thinking of America’s history through the lens of racism that has become a political lightning rod of the Republican Party.
Polls showed Murphy got solid support for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, which hit New Jersey hard in early 2020 and resulted in the deaths of more than 25,000 people. About a third of those deaths occurred in nursing and veterans homes. But the state also excelled at getting people vaccinated and was quick to become one of the states with the highest percentages of eligible people to be fully vaccinated.
Also on the ballot Tuesday are all 40 seats in the state Senate and all 80 seats in the Assembly. Democrats control both chambers.
Voters are also being asked two questions this year. One asks whether to allow betting on New Jersey college teams or teams from other states whose games are played in New Jersey.
A separate question asks whether organizations that are permitted to hold raffles should be able to keep the money to support themselves.
ATLANTIC COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
COUNTY RACES
County Clerk (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lisa Jiampetti
|Democratic
|Joseph J. Giralo
|Republican
County Commissioner District 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jelani Gandy
|Democratic
|Maureen Kern
|Republican
County Commissioner District 3 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thelma Witherspoon
|Democratic
|Andrew Parker
|Republican
County Commissioner District 5 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William Beyers
|Democratic
|James Bertino
|Republican
County Commissioner At Large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Celeste Fernandez
|Democratic
|Frank X. Balles
|Republican
ABSECON
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stephen S. Light
|Democratic
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nicholas Tiberio
|Democratic
|Nick Larotonda
|Republican
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Sandra Cain
|Democratic
|No other candidate nomination
ATLANTIC CITY
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Marty Small, Sr.
|Democratic
|Tom Forkin
|Republican
|Moisse "Mo" Delgado
|Independent
|Steven P. Layman
|Independent
|Daud M. Panah
|Independent
|JImmy Whitehead
|Independent
Council-at-Large (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stephanie Marshall
|Democratic
|George Tibbitt
|Democratic
|Bruce E. Weekes
|Democratic
|Matthew James Diullio-Jusino
|Republican
|Maria Lacca
|Republican
|Rizwan Khan Malik
|Republican
BRIGANTINE
Council-At-Large 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Cornelius "Neil" Kane
|Republican
|No other candidate nomination
BUENA
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Gina K. Andaloro
|Democratic
|Patricia A. Andaloro
|Democratic
|Rosalie M. Baker
|Republican
|Joseph S. Mancuso Jr.
|Republican
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carlo Favretto Jr.
|Democratic
|Ronnise White
|Democratic
|Aaron Krenzer
|Republican
|Ellen Testa
|Republican
CORBIN CITY
Council (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nikki M. Nichols
|Democratic
|Laverne Kirn
|Republican
EGG HARBOR CITY
Common Council (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Yvonne Flyn
|Democratic
|Kim Hesse
|Democratic
|Eladia Rivera
|Democratic
|Robin Sefton
|Republican
|Ingrid E. Nieves-Clark
|Republican
|Joseph Ricci Jr.
|Republican
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James "Bear" Pesce
|Democratic
|Shawn M. O'Brien
|Democratic
|Ray R. Ellis Jr.
|Republican
|Joseph "Tokyo" O'Donoghue
|Republican
ESTELL MANOR
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Diane E. Pogue
|Democratic
|Elizabeth (Betsy) Owen
|Republican
|Joe Venezia
|Independent
Council (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Christine Masker
|Republican
|No other candidate nomination
Council, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dane Lamcken
|Republican
|No other candidate nomination
FOLSOM
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Albert W. Norman Jr.
|Republican
|Gregory Conway
|Republican
|No other candidate nomination
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
Council (vote for four)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jim Gorman
|Democratic
|Mary Crawford
|Democratic
|Ken Kachnic
|Democratic
|Sherri Parmenter
|Democratic
|RJ Amato III
|Republican
|Tom Bassford
|Republican
|Clifton Sudler Jr.
|Republican
|Muhammad Umar
|Republican
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Richard Cheek
|Republican
|Susan K. Hopkins
|Republican
|Rodney Guishard
|Democratic
|Robin Moore
|Democratic
HAMMONTON
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William (Bill) Cappuccio
|Republican
|Steve Didonato
|Hammonton First
Council (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Anthony Rizzotte
|Republican
|Rocco "Rick" Fichetola
|Republican
|Anthony "Tony" Penza
|Republican
|Thomas Gribbin
|Hammonton First
|Jonathan Oliva
|Hammonton First
|Ed Wuillerman
|Hammonton First
LINWOOD
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Matthew Levinson
|Republican
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|June Byrnes
|Republican
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Blair Albright
|Republican
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 2, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Todd Michael
|Republican
|No other candidate nomination
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Bruce D. Crowe
|Republican
|Kristi Hanselmann
|Republican
|Patricia L. Bowers
|Democratic
|Barbara B. Rheault
|Democratic
Committee, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Deanna Demarco
|Republican
|Jessica R. Carroll
|Democratic
NORTHFIELD
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank Perri Jr.
|Democratic
|Greg Dewees
|Republican
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Brian L. Smith
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carolyn Bucci
|Republican
|Barbara Anne Madden
|Democratic
PLEASANTVILLE
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lawrence "Tony" Davenport
|Democratic
|No nomination
|Republican
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Bertilio "Bert" Correa
|Democratic
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 2, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Victor M. Carmona
|Democratic
|No nomination
|Republican
PORT REPUBLIC
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Monica "Niki" Giberson
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Steven Allgeyer
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Doris A. Bugdon
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
SOMERS POINT
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Janice Johnston
|Republican
|Elizabeth "Lisa" Bender
|Democratic
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Howard W. Dill
|Republican
|Nominee vacancy
|Democratic
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kenneth R. Haeser
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
CAPE MAY COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
COUNTY RACES
County Commissioners (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Leonard C. Desiderio
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank L. Germanio Jr.
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Theron (Ike) Gandy
|Republican
|Quanette Vasser‐McNeal
|Democratic
NORTH WILDWOOD
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Patrick Rosenello
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Salvatore Zampirri
|Republican
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James Kane
|Republican
|Maria G. Mattera
|Democratic
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph V. Rullo
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
STONE HARBOR
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank Dallahan
|Republican
|Bernadette (Bunny) Parzych
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
|No nomination
|Democratic
UPPER TOWNSHIP
Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kimberly R. Hayes
|Republican
|John C. (Jay) Newman
|Republican
|Christina (Cricket) Denton
|Democratic
|Lenora Boninfante Kodytek
|Democratic
|Anthony Inserra
|Independent
|Andrew Shawl
|Independent
Committee, 1-year unexpired team (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Mark E. Pancoast
|Republican
|Shawna Mulford
|Democratic
|John J. (Jack) Griffin Jr.
|Independent
WOODBINE
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael E. Benson
|Republican
|Joseph E. Johnson III
|Republican
CUMBERLAND COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
COUNTY RACES
County Commissioner (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph Derella
|Democratic
|Priscilla Ocasio-Jimenez
|Democratic
|Joseph Sileo
|Republican
|Antonio Romero
|Republican
|Joseph S. Perella Jr.
|Independent
COMMERICAL TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph E. Klaudi
|Republican
|Susan Peek Corson
|Democratic
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Abby Perlstein O'Brien
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
Township Committee, unexpired seat (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Anthony Lamanteer
|Republican
|No nomination
|Democratic
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Robert G. Campbell
|Republican
|Sean Pignatelli
|Independent
|Mark Upham Sr.
|Independent
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stephen M. Bateman
|Democratic
|Michael Peterson
|Democratic
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Mark F. Werley
|Democratic
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Robin S. Freitag
|Republican
|Thomas J. Tedesco Jr.
|Republican
|Dennis Gaggini Jr.
|Democratic
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph A. Miletta Jr.
|Democratic
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William Ashton
|Republican
SHILOH
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dallus J. Bruso
|Republican
|Matthew C. Hunzer
|Republican
STOW CREEK
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|David E. Shivers
|Republican
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott Smith
|Republican
|Thomas R. Speranza
|Republican
|Brian K. Rossello
|Democratic
SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
COUNTY RACES
County Commissioner (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Philip Nufrio
|Democratic
|Rita Kopacz
|Democratic
|Gary Quinn
|Republican
|Barbara “Bobbi” Jo Crea
|Republican
|Barry Bendar
|Green
|Dan Valentine
|Libertarian
|Robert Canfield
|Libertarian
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Pasquale (Pat) Pipi
|Republican
|William Farmer
|Republican
|Charles Cunliffe
|Democratic
|Martin Weber
|Democratic
BARNEGAT LIGHT
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael Spark
|Republican
|Ed Wellington
|Republican
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Debra A. Rivas
|Republican
|Sarah J. Collins
|Democratic
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Timothy McDonald
|Republican
|Mark Dykoff
|Republican
|Bill Stemmle
|Democratic
|Stuart Feldman
|Democratic
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Blaise Scibetta
|Republican
|Daniel Maxwell
|Republican
|Shaun Moran
|Democratic
|Gabriel Brian Franco
|Democratic
|Kathryn (Kate) Goode
|Independent
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lydia M. Dodd
|Republican
|Annadelle “Ann” Hopkins
|Democratic
SHIP BOTTOM
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Peter J. Rossi, Sr.
|Republican
|Joseph Valyo
|Republican
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joanne Sitek
|Democratic
|Gregory E. Myhre
|Republican
Council (vote for six)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thomas N. Steadman
|Republican
|Anthony R. Guariglia
|Republican
|Robert E. Henken
|Republican
|Paul Krier
|Republican
|Lisa Mower
|Republican
|Amy Otte
|Republican
|Helen S. Cocuzza
|Democratic
|Denise Pobicki
|Democratic
|Ellyn Hill
|Democratic
|Reagan White
|Democratic
SURF CITY
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|John H. Klose
|Republican
|James B. Russell
|Republican
TUCKERTON
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank D’Amore
|Republican
|Ron Peterson
|Republican
LOCAL SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION RESULTS
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Absecon (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Christopher Cottrell
|Megan Marczyk
Atlantic City (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Jennifer Speed
|Shay Steele
|Ruth Byard
|Jarrod Barnes
|Mohammed A. Hussain
|Michael A. Scott
|Henry A. Green
|Torres Mayfield
Buena Vista Township (Buena Regional), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph A Perella Jr.
|Sabrina Futty
|Sarah Mack
Egg Harbor City (Local), (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Dawn M Leeds-Smith
|Mary Ann Rogers
|Stephen V Bouchard
|Ammie Cramer
Egg Harbor Township, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Sheikh Mahmud
|Regina Bongiorno
|Barbara Szilagyi
|Juanita Hyman
|Nathan W. Davis III
Egg Harbor Township, unexpired year, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Nicholas J Seppy
|Terre Alabarda
Estell Manor, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Katherine E Mimler
|Sarah Ferrari
Folsom, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Daria Destefano
|Tiffani Dych
|John Thomas
Galloway Township (Greater Egg Harbor Regional), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Lois Garrison
Galloway Township (local), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winners
|Richard O Dase
|Madeline Avery
|Alexa M Beshara-Blauth
Hamilton Township (Greater Egg Harbor Regional), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Darrell Edmonds
Hamilton Township (local) (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Shawn Ankrah
|Harry Rogers
|Amy Hassa
|Beverly Poretto
Hamilton Township, unexpired year, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|James Erickson
Hammonton, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Mickey Pullia
|Erica Polito
|Kelly Donio
|Sean Grasso
|Luke Coia
|Thomas F Attanasi
Linwood (Mainland Regional High School), vote for one
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Jill T. Ojserkis
Linwood (local), vote for three
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|A. Steven Pecora
|Steven J Evinski
|Richard Gerhardt
|Christopher M. Schneider
Linwood, unexpired 2-year term, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Ryan Rendfrey
|Lisa Bonanno
Longport, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Name
|Michael Schiavo
Mullica Township, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Christopher Silva
|Joy A. Wyld
|Catherine L. Werner
Northfield (Mainland Regional High School), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kevin Milhous
Northfield (local), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Deborah P. Levitt
|Kristin S. Elliott
Northfield (local), unexpired year, (vote for one)
|Name
|Voters
|Winner
|Stephen F. Funk
Pleasantville, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Doris Rowell
|Allen R. Maddox Sr.
|Richard E Norris
|Sharnell S. Morgan
|Cassandra Clements
Pleasantville, unexpired year, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Augustus Harmon
Somers Point (Mainland Regional High School), (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Charles L. Broomall Jr.
|Jamie P. Moscony
Somers Point (local), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Heather Samuelson
|John Conover
Weymouth Township, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Constance Anne "Connie" Reymann
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Avalon, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Dorothy Lynn Schwartz
Cape May (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Shaun Deignan
|Mark J. Le Munyon
|Joseph McKenna
Dennis Township (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Tami Kern
|Mariam F. Khan
|Kristi Siekierski
Lower Cape May Regional/Lower Township (vote for two)
|Name
|Winner
|Votes
|Kelly Cronin
|Gary Playford Sr.
Lower Cape May Regional/Lower Township, unexpired year, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winners
|Retta Matagiese
Lower Cape May Regional/Cape May (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winners
|Harry F. Sundstrom Jr.
Lower Township Elementary (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Monica M. Divito
|Jason K. Felsing
|Stephen Lewis
|Michael Mader
|Anthony Monzo
|Samantha Rosenberg
|Lindsey N. Selby
|Theresa Strunk
Middle Township, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Michael J. Clark
|George Delollis
|Kathleen Kindle
|Cheryl McHale
|Stephanie A. Thomas
North Wildwood, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|James P. Farrell
|Victoria Rozanski
|Laura L. Stefankiewicz
Ocean City, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|H. James Bauer
|Dale F. Braun Jr.
|Conor Fleming
|Chris Halliday
|Ryan Leonard
|Jacqueline McAlister
|Suzanne Morgan
|Liz Nicoletti
|Catherine Panico
|Robin Shaffer
|Henry (Disston) Vanderslice
Stone Harbor, (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Margaret Day
|Robert A. Ross
Upper Township, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kiernan Black
|William Holmes
|Kyle Johnson
|Frances T. Newman
|Brian Teeney
West Cape May, (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Elaine Lawler
Wildwood, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Edward E. Harshaw
|Juanita A. Jones
|R. Todd Kieninger
|Roberta‐Joy (Bobbi‐Jo) Taylor
|Ernest Troiano III
Wildwood Crest, (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Toni D. Fuscellaro
|Michael D. Hawthorne Sr.
|William (Bud) Morey
Woodbine, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Gregory Hudgins
|Alicia Larcombe
|Wanda Young
Woodbine, unexpired two years, (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Melissa Rodriguez
SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY
Barnegat, (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Bruno Iamonte
|Bonnie Levy
|Regina Tarnowski
|Justin Deemer
|Lauren Washburn
|George Fedorczyk Jr.
|Scott Sarno
|John Murrin
|Chris Velders
|Tina Rose Yuli
|Andrew Gibson
Beach Haven, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Caroline F. Labin
Eagleswood Township (Pinelands Regional), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Steven Halford
|Lisa Betty
Eagleswood Township (local), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Judith L. Blight
Lacey Township, (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Harold (Skip) Peters
|Amanda Buron
|Salvatore Armato
Little Egg Harbor Township (Pinelands Regional), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Maddalena Schemichen
|Scott G. Ruch
|Shannon Zimmerman
|Jeff Bonicky
|Marianna Jodice
Little Egg Harbor Township (local), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Deborah Giannuzzi
|Jonathon Zimmerman
|Howard Berry
|Laura Erber
|Pamela Zeleznok
Long Beach Township (LBI Consolidated), (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|David S. McWilliam
|Colette Southwick
|Colleen Conway
Ocean Township, (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote
|Winner
|Evelyn “Sue” McDowell
|Brian D. Tart
Stafford Township (Southern Regional), (vote for three)
|Name
|Vote
|Winner
|Scott J. Waters
|Steven Berkheiser
|Keith Weidenhof
Stafford Township (local), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Tammy Wagner
|Matthew Regulski
|Taylor Brennan
Stafford Township (local), unexpired year, (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kevin J. Cooney
Surf City (LBI Consolidated), (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kristy Raber
Tuckerton (Local), (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Renee J. Gioiello
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Bridgeton (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winners
|Mary Peterson
|Dionne Edwards
|Ricardo Perez
Commercial Township (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Ronald Sutton
|Carol Perelli
|Jessica Driver
|Larae Smith
Deerfield 3 - year term (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|John Schwab
|Jenna Harvey
|Placido Dragotto
Downe (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Candy Stratton
|Marylou Henderson
|Albert Casper
Fairfield (Cumberland Regional) 3-year term (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kimberly Hall
Fairfield 3 year seat (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Alta Lloyd
|Darlington Henry
|Michelle Kennedy
Fairfield unexpired (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Randolph Ferebee
Greenwich 3 year term (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Timothy Hunter
Lawrence (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kristen Figueroa
Maurice River (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Danna Phillips
|John Campbell
|Stephen Kudla
Millville (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Deborah Wettstein-Malone
|Christina McCarron
|Kimberly Carty
|Devonta Rogers
Stow Creek (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Fred Hovermann
|Erin Hurff
|Kelsey Grisack
|Rochelle Husband
|Courtney Mattus
Upper Deerfield (Cumberland Regional) (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kenneth Jackson
|Barbara Wilchensky
Upper Deerfield (local) (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Teresa Warburton
|Natale Pino
Vineland (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Renee Fabbri
|Inez Acosta
|Eugene Medio
|Jeffrey Bordley
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
