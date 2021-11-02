LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: ACLU files motion to keep polls open until 9:30 p.m.

Mohammed Uddin, 36, works as a cashier at Food 4 Less. He said he was excited to vote this Election Day, and was excited for new candidates.

“I like those new candidates and we need those new candidates,” said Uddin. “It's been the same mayor. I don’t like him. We need to see change,” said Uddin, who voted in person earlier that morning.

“We need more jobs, make the city clean and lower prices, because of the cost of living,” said Uddin. “$18 an hour would be great because everything is so expensive now.”

Abdul Salaam, 57, an Atlantic City native, said he mailed in his ballot this year. Usually, he goes to the polls but he had to work this Election Day.

He said that he liked Councilman Mo Delgado as an independent mayoral candidate.

“I would like to see them do things that should of been done before the casinos have been here,” said Salaam. “The casinos came, but nothing has changed. The taxes go up, prices go up… There’s no after school programs, or anything going on for the children.”

“There’s a lot that can be done for the city,” said Salaam.

