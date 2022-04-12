Litigation involving former car lot in Ocean City discussed in closed session

Before the start of the City Council meeting on Thursday, council members met behind closed doors to discuss pending litigation connected to a former car dealership at 16th and Simpson Avenue.

The city has used eminent domain to acquire the property, which is close to the city’s community center. Most of the land is owned by two corporations, Palmer Center LLC, a family owned company lead by John Flood, and Klause Enterprises, owned by brothers Harry Klause and Jerry Klause, who are Flood’s cousins.

Both had approvals to build residential units on the land. City officials said they wanted to keep the land as open space. Both were also listed as part of the pending litigation.

Most City Council discussions are required to be held in public, but there are some exceptions, including for litigation.

At its prior meeting, council approved two bond ordinances worth more than $3 million each, set to cover additional expenses. While the city can take private property for public purposes, it must then pay the owner fair market value.

The city’s current appraisals put the value of the Klause lot at $9.98 million. There are two separate parcels owned by Palmer Center, including one on the north side of 16th Street that is usually described as the truck lot.

Each of the Palmer properties are assessed at $3.6 million, for a total value of $7.2 million. The city also plans to put aside more than $1 million for cleanup costs.

