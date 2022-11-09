Linwood ballot question failing, Northfield's and Port Republic's passing

Linwood voters appear to have narrowly rejected spending $2.6 million on new lighting and artificial turf at Memorial Park, once vote-by-mail and early votes were added to Tuesday's Election Day results.

But Northfield voters have likely passed a ballot question to allow up to three Class 5 retail cannabis licenses and three Class 6 cannabis delivery licenses in an area planned for the western end of Tilton Road near the border with Egg Harbor Township.

And voters in Port Republic appear to have voted to change from a five-member appointed school board to a nine-member elected board.

As of Wednesday morning, on the Linwood question there were 1,376 votes in favor of the athletic field spending and 1,404 against.

In Northfield, the vote was 1,529 in favor of allowing cannabis licenses and 1,148 against. The yes votes outnumbered the no votes on Election Day and in early voting and votes by mail.

Atlantic City voters reject change to nonpartisan elections ATLANTIC CITY — Voters rejected a switch to nonpartisan elections for their local government…

In Port Republic, the vote was 336 for changing to an elected school board and 174 against. Again, the measure passed in all three methods of voting.

There are still some vote-by-mail ballots and provisional ballots to be counted. Provisional ballots are mainly filled out by voters when a vote-by-mail ballot has been sent to them, but they show up at the polls on Election Day. They are only counted after an investigation proves the voter did not already return the mail-in ballot.

Vote-by-mail ballots will be accepted through Monday under state law, as long as they are postmarked by 8 p.m. Election Day.

Election Day results had favored the Linwood question, with 1,103 saying yes and 1,049 saying no.

But vote-by-mail ballots and early voting results came down against the measure. There were 70 votes in favor in early voting and 95 against; and 203 in favor from mail-ins to 260 against.