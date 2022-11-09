 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Linwood ballot question failing, Northfield's and Port Republic's passing

City Hall, 400 W Poplar, Linwood

City Hall in Linwood, Nov. 18, 2021.

 Samantha Lynam, For The Press

Linwood voters appear to have narrowly rejected spending $2.6 million on new lighting and artificial turf at Memorial Park, once vote-by-mail and early votes were added to Tuesday's Election Day results.

But Northfield voters have likely passed a ballot question to allow up to three Class 5 retail cannabis licenses and three Class 6 cannabis delivery licenses in an area planned for the western end of Tilton Road near the border with Egg Harbor Township.

And voters in Port Republic appear to have voted to change from a five-member appointed school board to a nine-member elected board.

As of Wednesday morning, on the Linwood question there were 1,376 votes in favor of the athletic field spending and 1,404 against.

In Northfield, the vote was 1,529 in favor of allowing cannabis licenses and 1,148 against. The yes votes outnumbered the no votes on Election Day and in early voting and votes by mail.

In Port Republic, the vote was 336 for changing to an elected school board and 174 against. Again, the measure passed in all three methods of voting.

There are still some vote-by-mail ballots and provisional ballots to be counted. Provisional ballots are mainly filled out by voters when a vote-by-mail ballot has been sent to them, but they show up at the polls on Election Day. They are only counted after an investigation proves the voter did not already return the mail-in ballot.

Vote-by-mail ballots will be accepted through Monday under state law, as long as they are postmarked by 8 p.m. Election Day. 

Election Day results had favored the Linwood question, with 1,103 saying yes and 1,049 saying no.

But vote-by-mail ballots and early voting results came down against the measure. There were 70 votes in favor in early voting and 95 against; and 203 in favor from mail-ins to 260 against.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Atlantic County Ballot Questions

LINWOOD, failing 1,404 to 1,376 as of Nov. 9

“Shall the Common Council of the City of Linwood, in the County of Atlantic, New Jersey, install a multi-use artificial turf field at All Wars Memorial Park for an estimated cost of $1.6 million while upgrading the aging, existing lighting to high efficiency LED lighting for the entire park at an estimated cost of $1 million and issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $2.6 million to finance the cost of such installation and lighting upgrades? Upgrades to presently existing lighting facilities will need to take place in 3-5 years.”

NORTHFIELD: Passing 1,529 to 1,148

Shall the Common Council of the City of Northfield adopt an Ordinance to authorize up to three (3) Class 5 retail cannabis licenses and three (3) Class 6 cannabis delivery licenses (both license Classes as defined by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission) in an area (subject to referral to and recommendation of the Planning Board of the City of Northfield in accordance with the New Jersey Municipal Land Use Law) anticipated to be on the western end of Tilton Road, from Debora Street west to the City of Northfield’s border with Egg Harbor Township, subject to: (i) a 1000’ separation requirement from/to any church, synagogue, temple, other place used exclusively for religious worship, school, playground, park and child care facility; and (ii) the requirement/condition that only the holders of the three (3) Class 5 retail cannabis licenses will be eligible to apply for and be approved for the three (3) Class 6 cannabis delivery licenses.

PORT REPUBLIC: Passing

“Shall the City of Port Republic School District be reclassified from a Type I School District (with five (5) members of the Board of Education appointed by the Mayor) to a Type II School District made up of nine (9) Board of Education Members elected by the legally qualified voters of the City of Port Republic, pursuant to N.J.S.A. 18A:9-4.”

