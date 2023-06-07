About 15 of every 100 registered voters in Cape May County participated in this year’s primary election, in which there was only one challenge in a municipal race for either party.

According to numbers posted by county officials, 7,878 ballots were cast out of 50,892 registered voters. Presidential election years tend to draw the most interest. With the state Senate race at the top of the ticket and no challenge for most of the nominations, most voters in the county decided not to bother.

Poll workers in Ocean City, for instance, said Tuesday evening that things had been slow throughout the day.

For comparison, the turnout for the 2020 primary election in Cape May County was better than 50%, in a year when Democratic voters nominated Amy Kennedy to face incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, out of a crowded field. She fell well short of Van Drew in the general election.

In addition to being a presidential election year, 2020 was also exceptional because of the pandemic restrictions in place, with most votes being mailed in. With a highly contested race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, more than three-quarters of registered voters participated.

Michael Testa, unopposed for the GOP nomination for another term in the state Senate, was the highest vote getter in Cape May County, according to posted numbers that remain unofficial. He received 5,030 votes. His running mates, Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan, were close behind, as were the GOP candidates for county commission, sheriff and surrogate.

The only race in the county was for the Republican nomination for a seat on the Stone Harbor Borough Council, with three candidates for two slots on the November ballot. With no Democratic candidates, it appears that challenger Tim Carney earned a seat on the borough’s governing body next year, taking 212 votes compared with 110 for Robin Casper and 109 for Reese Moore, both incumbents, according to the county numbers.

Reese had the backing of former Stone Harbor Mayor Suzanne Walters, who held an event for Carney at her home in March.

There were no Democratic nominees for any of the 11 municipal seats up for election this year, although there were a handful of write-in votes. For the GOP, the primary appears to have secured a clear path to election in November.

Candidates include former Middle Township police Chief Christopher Leusner, running for the seat currently held by Mayor Tim Donohue on the three-member governing body, and incumbent Upper Township Committee member Curtis Corson, seeking another term on the five-member committee.

Donohue had been set to seek reelection but withdrew his name in favor of Leusner.

County Democrats did not file petitions for candidates for sheriff or surrogate, and put one candidate forward for the county Board of Commissioners, Patricia O’Connor, who received 2,480 votes in the primary.

Will Morey, the incumbent Republican, got 4,876 votes in the primary, and Melanie Collette of Middle Township received 4,786 votes in her first run for county office. Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson has decided not to seek another term.

Commissioner E. Marie Hayes has decided to run for surrogate. She is currently the commission liaison to that office. Dean Marcolongo, the former surrogate, was named Superior Court judge this year. Karen Lynne Nallie is the current acting surrogate for the county. Each county has a surrogate who handles wills, matters related to guardianship and adoption, and other matters.

Republican Sheriff Robert Nolan is seeking reelection.

Democratic candidates for the state legislative office were also unopposed for the nomination to take on the Republican incumbents. Charles Laspata received 2,509 votes for the nomination for Senate, while Assembly candidates Damita White-Morris and Eddie Bonner received 2,422 votes and 2,374 votes, respectively.