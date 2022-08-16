Let's stop wasting $175,000+ on unused mail-in ballots, Atlantic County clerk says

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic County Clerk Joe Giralo has been preparing for the Nov. 8 general election almost since taking office in January, focused mainly on educating people about their rights and responsibilities as voters.

You may have seen Giralo in television commercials on a variety of cable networks, telling people how to remove their names from automatic vote-by-mail lists if they don't want to vote that way going forward.

"A lot of people have been opting out, and a lot opting in. It works both ways," Giralo said. "The message is getting out to people. We want you to vote. We don't care if you vote by machine, early or by mail."

But don't stay on the mail-in list if you no longer want to vote that way, he said.

Vote-by-mail ballots cost more than $7 each to print and mail, Giralo said, and the vast majority are sent out but never returned.

Many who get them show up at their polling place on Election Day and then have to vote by provisional paper ballot.

"That's labor intensive," Giralo said of counting provisional ballots.

The provisional ballots will only be counted once officials verify that no mail-in ballot came back for the same voter.

"In the general election, we will send about 30,000 out," Giralo said of mail-in ballots. "On average less than 15% come back. That's a lot of money that's wasted."

If only 4,500 come back, 25,500 with a value of $178,500 are thrown away, he said.

And with inflation, the cost is going up to almost $10 each this year, Giralo estimated.

Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman called Giralo's statements and commercials "fear mongering" after seeing the online version early Tuesday.

"It is totally irresponsible for an elections official to perpetuate Trump's 'Big Lie' and sully Vote by Mail under the guise of 'saving taxpayer dollars,'" Suleiman said. "The real waste of taxpayer dollars is the tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars Mr. Giralo spent on a poorly-produced, confusing commercial that airs at 3 a.m. on TLC."

Suleiman said the 2020 all-mail-in election showed that voting by mail is safe, convenient and easy, and the number of voters signing up to vote by mail grows each year.

"Joe wants to cut down on voting by mail, which is perceived as helping Democrats, yet he wants to waste taxpayer dollars on poorly utilized early voting centers in an attempt to help Republicans," Suleiman said.

Giralo, a Republican, had to break the tie of the four-member Atlantic County Board of Elections in April when deciding where to place a seventh early voting site.

The board had split along party lines, with the two Democrats voting to end an early voting site in Buena Vista Township to create a new one in Pleasantville, and Republicans voting to keep the original six locations.

Both parties agreed to add a new site in Egg Harbor Township.

“It is the goal of my office to ensure that voting routines are not disturbed,” Giralo said in a news release at the time, “and maintaining these six early voting locations (with the addition of Egg Harbor Township) will help to further that goal.”

Voters who are on the automatic vote-by-mail list and no longer want to vote by mail should opt out by Aug. 31 to be sure to be off it by the time the mail-in ballots are printed.

Links to forms to either opt out of or join the automatic vote-by-mail list are available on the clerk's 2022 general election page at atlanticcountyclerk.org/elections-2/2022-general-election.

You also can stop in at the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office at 5901 Main St., Mays Landing.

The television commercials Giralo has been featured in are regularly run through Comcast for about 75% of the county, he said. The Hammonton area, where he lives, is in a different Comcast service wheel that also includes Camden County, so they aren't running there.

"My kids say, 'Dad, I went to put on a movie and I saw your commercial,'" Giralo said.

The clerk's job is to prepare the ballots for the voting machines and the vote-by-mail and provisional paper ballots.

The office also provides one-time vote-by-mail ballots to those who come in and request them for themselves or another. But the proper paperwork must accompany a request to pick up one for someone else.

The completed ballots are then sent to the Board of Elections for counting.

A third office, the Superintendent of Elections, is also involved in elections.

That office keeps all the voter registration lists and updates them, and investigates all provisional ballots cast. (Provisional ballots are the paper ballots that must be used if someone gets to a polling site and their name is not on the voting rolls or the person had also been sent a vote-by-mail ballot. Only if the mail-in ballot was never returned will the provisional ballot be counted.)

It's a complex system but a good one, Giralo said, with lots of checks and balances.

Since taking office in January, Giralo also has been making a lot of changes in the offices of the county clerk.

The historic entrance to the clerk's office, which had been closed for decades, has reopened.

He also has revamped the office's organization and security — particularly in the area that handles applications for and pick-up of mail-in ballots — revved up wedding services and organized historical archives.