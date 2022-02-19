Legislators demand Labor Department workers return to office

VINELAND — First District elected officials plan to announce legislation that would require the reopening of Department of Labor and Workforce Development unemployment offices as soon as March 1.

State Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen, all R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, say there is a great need for in-person appointments to resolve outstanding unemployment claims.

They plan to announce the legislation during a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday outside the closed Cumberland County unemployment office at 275 N. Delsea Drive in Vineland.

The legislation would direct the commissioner of labor to reopen the facilities for in-person appointments or face financial consequences "for the failure to serve the people of New Jersey," the lawmakers said in a Friday news release.

Unemployment offices, along with the One-Stop Career Centers, have been closed for almost two years, since March 18, 2020, by order of Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.

Since then, New Jersey workers have complained to legislative offices across New Jersey, media outlets and others saying they are having difficulty accessing their unemployment benefits via the Labor Department's aged and inadequate computer and phone systems.

"The constant failures have left many filers waiting months to receive any benefits while Labor Department employees are working from home, still receiving a check," the release said.

Last year, a bipartisan bill to require the state Department of Labor to assign unemployment claims handlers to legislative district offices and partisan offices during the COVID-19 pandemic passed the Senate and Assembly but was vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy in November.

It would have required claims handlers to remain in the offices for six months after the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency.

The bill was introduced March 9 — about a year after the pandemic threw record numbers of New Jerseyans out of work. From the start, residents reported great difficulty getting through to unemployment claims representatives, and many went months without being able to collect any funds.

Atlantic County was hit particularly hard as the closing of casinos put tens of thousands out of work and gave the county one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation — at one point exceeding 30%.

In May, state Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, asked the state to invest $50 million of its $1.8 billion in federal CARES Act funds into technology upgrades and increased staffing of the unemployment system, to resolve problems preventing thousands of people from getting the help they needed.

To date, a major financial commitment to upgrading the 40-year-old labor computer system has not been made.

