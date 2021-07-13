Landisville fire company still cannot officially operate

BUENA — Chief Ken Barbagli walked into the Landisville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company building Monday thinking the Borough Council would allow for the official reopening of his fire company.
A re-inspection June 11 determined the company had fixed all outstanding violations, according to a letter from the state Department of Health. The state said the case against the company is considered closed.
Earlier inspections had identified 13 violations of safety and health standards, according to the letter.
During the course of the regular council meeting, which lasted 30 minutes and was remote-only for members of the public, Barbagli was told by borough Solicitor Angela Costigan that one Fire District certification was still needed for one line officer and another for one member, and these items could not be ignored.
Once the certifications are available, Mayor David Zappariello and the council will revisit the issue, Costigan said. She did all of the talking for the council on the matter of the fire company Monday.
When the documents are received, Costigan said, the council will decide whether to hold a special meeting to address the fire company or wait until the next regularly scheduled meeting, which is Aug. 9.
During a meeting June 10, the council voted unanimously to extend the suspension of the volunteer fire company for 45 days, which would end July 25. Landisville's operations were first suspended in December.
All of the discussion of the fire company took place during the public portion of the meeting. The fire company was not on the council's agenda. Most of the questions came from a group of at least 30 people who gathered inside the fire company and were listening to the meeting and asking questions via phone.
Susan Romeo, a Landisville supporter who lives across the street from the firehouse, was one of the first people to speak during the public portion of the meeting.
In May, during a council presentation, borough officials said more than $102,000 would be saved annually if the Landisville company were dissolved and the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company were expanded.
Romeo disputes this. She said closing the Landisville company will not save money. She also has said previously that a lack of volunteer firefighters will lead to the municipality being forced to hire paid firefighters to supplement the volunteers.
After Monday's meeting ended, Romeo said the state would still closely monitor the fire company for the next five years even though the state said the case against the company is closed.
For the second month in a row, resident Betty Testa offered to organize a 50/50 raffle and a community breakfast to benefit both the suspended Landisville fire company and the Minotola company, which has been covering Landisville's calls since it has been suspended.
"Please make the proper choice for the community," Testa said.
Barbagli, who has been in charge of the Landisville company since the beginning of the year, said Minotola has 15 active firefighters, and Landisville has 12, but Barbagli said two prospective firefighters are being trained and another four are ready to sign up as soon as the fire company reopens.
"Every meeting, we think it'll open. It's always something else," Barbagli said after the meeting ended. "They (the council) have an agenda to shut us down."
