Landisville fire company still cannot officially operate

All of the discussion of the fire company took place during the public portion of the meeting. The fire company was not on the council's agenda. Most of the questions came from a group of at least 30 people who gathered inside the fire company and were listening to the meeting and asking questions via phone.

Susan Romeo, a Landisville supporter who lives across the street from the firehouse, was one of the first people to speak during the public portion of the meeting.

In May, during a council presentation, borough officials said more than $102,000 would be saved annually if the Landisville company were dissolved and the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company were expanded.

Romeo disputes this. She said closing the Landisville company will not save money. She also has said previously that a lack of volunteer firefighters will lead to the municipality being forced to hire paid firefighters to supplement the volunteers.

After Monday's meeting ended, Romeo said the state would still closely monitor the fire company for the next five years even though the state said the case against the company is closed.