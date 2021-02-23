Korngut, other Democrats back Lucide for Atlantic County clerk

Former Democratic candidate for Atlantic County Executive Susan Korngut, of Northfield, and several other Democrats have endorsed Mico Lucide, the progressive candidate for Atlantic County clerk.
Lucide is challenging incumbent Democrat Ed McGettigan in the May primary. McGettigan has been criticized for sending the wrong ballots to 554 voters in Hamilton Township, affecting the District 3 commissioner race between Thelma Witherspoon and Andrew Parker. A judge ruled a special election must be held for that seat as a result.
“Mico has the intelligence, passion and common sense necessary to make the County Clerk’s Office work for all residents of Atlantic County,” Korgnut said in a campaign news release. “People are hungry for the kind of fresh, bold ideas and ethical leadership that he brings.”
The other Democrats who announced support for Lucide on Tuesday include 2018 congressional candidate Tanzie Youngblood, of Woolwich Township in Gloucester County; 2019 Assembly candidate Wayne Lewis, of Galloway Township; and community activist Irvin Moreno, according to the release.
The progressive group Our Revolution New Jersey has also endorsed Lucide, who helped found a local chapter.
Lucide, a lifelong Atlantic County resident and IT professional, has said he would make the clerk's office focus more on educating voters, especially those from communities with traditionally low turnout rates.
He also has worked to eliminate the “county line” ballot design that he says allows county political bosses to give their favorite candidates first row placement on the ballot, which provides those candidates with a huge advantage in getting elected.
He has joined a lawsuit suing McGettigan and several other clerks in the state to stop the practice.
Lucide will hold his first campaign fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday, hosted by Korngut. The virtual fundraiser will include a Q&A with the candidate.
On the Republican side, Hammonton Councilman Joe Giralo has announced he will run for county clerk.
