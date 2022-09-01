Kellyanne Conway stumps for Van Drew as protesters focus on reproductive rights

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — President Donald Trump's former campaign manager and senior counselor Kellyanne Conway came home to South Jersey Wednesday night to help U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, raise money for his reelection during an event at the Smithville Inn.

The native of Atco, Camden County, who graduated as valedictorian from St. Joseph Catholic High School in Hammonton, was also promoting her new book, "Here's the Deal, a Memoir."

"So I have a new book out, and it's a lot about South Jersey," Conway said as she began her speech.

She writes about being raised by her mom and three other independent women relatives she called "South Jersey's Golden Girls," as well as about her career and Trump years, she said.

Conway spoke to a crowd of 300 for about 30 minutes on national issues and figures, only looking at index card notes once or twice.

She skewered Democratic figures like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"How is it that everyone you have ever known is busier than this person?" she said of Harris, who Conway said often puts out a schedule with "no scheduled events" listed.

Of Biden, she said making fun of his age and gaffes only builds sympathy and pity for him, and she said he doesn't deserve either.

"He earned the crappy approval ratings he has, he earned every bit of it," she said.

Biden's approval rating is about 38%, according to the most recent Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

Van Drew made history three times, according to Conway. He was the first member of Congress ever to switch from the majority to the minority party; he brought Trump to Wildwood for a rally, which she said broke records for RSVPs.

"And this one I really love," Conway said. "He beat a Kennedy."

In 2020, Van Drew won reelection by defeating Democrat Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, who is married to Patrick Kennedy, the youngest son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy.

Just prior to the event, a group of about 30 protesters lined Route 9 near the restaurant with signs that said "If It's Not Your Body, It's Not Your Decision" and "Shame on You Van Drew."

"I'm here because my mother and my grandmother fought hard for women's reproductive rights," said Debra Waldorf, of Vineland.

Waldorf also has a daughter whose rights to control her body and future she wants to protect, and said she is grateful her ill mother died before Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, because it would have been such a painful thing for her to see.

Van Drew was once pro-choice but has said he has changed his mind about abortion — partly as a result of seeing his own grandchildren in the womb on high-tech sonograms — and now considers himself pro-life.

"My main beef is he's a traitor to the party," said Karen Skrudouys, of Galloway, a member of the South Jersey Democratic Women's Forum.

Van Drew changed parties from Democratic to Republican in December 2019, after refusing to vote to impeach Trump.

Conway was the intermediary who worked with Van Drew through the party switch, she said. She showed the crowd a photo of herself and Van Drew taken in the White House on their way to tell Trump that Van Drew was becoming a Republican.

Van Drew was reelected as a Republican in 2020 and is on the ballot this year against Democrat Tim Alexander, of Galloway; Libertarian Mike Gallo, of Villas in Lower Township; and perennial candidate Anthony Parisi Sanchez, of Millville.

"I want to talk about all of you who are here. You are good people, you are good Americans," Van Drew told the crowd. "We are on the edge. If we are not careful, we are on the precipice. We will lose our America."

The modern Democratic Party doesn't believe in America, freedom, parents' rights, and supporting the police and armed services, Van Drew said.

"This is a party that believes we should have open borders and just let everybody bleed into this country and change the substance and the structure of the very United States we know and love," Van Drew said.

It's up to Republicans to not let that happen, he said.

Many in the audience said they were fans of Conway but were mainly there to support Van Drew.

"He represents us very well," said Arleen Emmons, of Manahawkin.

Jill Crawford, of Dennis Township, said she was there for Van Drew but "happy to see her come here, believe me," as she sat with her newly signed copy of Conway's book.

Christine Baik, 30, of Upper Dublin, Pennsylvania, is a graduate of New York University with a political science degree and a supporter of Republicans.

Baik traveled from Pennsylvania to see Van Drew and Conway. The GOP is more in line with her Christian values, she said, calling herself pro-freedom, pro-God and pro-2nd Amendment.