Keep counting votes, Middle Township demonstrators say

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A small group of demonstrators held signs calling for votes to continue being counted in the down-to-the-wire presidential election.
Only a few people attended the rally, organized by Cape May County Indivisible at the busy intersection of Routes 9 and 47 in the Rio Grande section of the township, and even the honks of support or derision seemed low key after a grueling campaign.
“It’s been a long couple of days,” said Shannon McDevitt, holding part of a sheet with the hand-written phrase “Count every vote.”
Members of the group said they promised to turn out in protest under certain circumstances, including if President Trump declared victory while results remained unclear.
Trump did so late Tuesday night, while the results in several swing states remained uncertain, and further suggested without evidence that there was voter fraud.
McDevitt described the scene as exceptionally quiet. Still, several drivers honked their horns, some in support, some with obvious disapproval. One woman could be heard yelling “hail Trump.” Shortly after that, a man in the passenger seat of a car relayed the message that Democratic nominee Joe Biden had just been declared the winner in Michigan.
“We’re taking our country back,” called out the driver before pulling away as the light turned green.
Cassandra Gatelein, co-chair of Cape May County Indivisible, said members of the group would continue to push for a complete vote count, no matter how long it takes. The event was part of a series of demonstrations around the country organized under the banner “Protect the Results.”
Two Democratic candidates for office in Lower Township were at the event. Council candidate Christopher “Kit” Marlowe participated while candidate for mayor Christopher South was walking by after work.
Marlowe said he had confidence in the voting process in New Jersey. He and South trailed far behind Republican incumbents Mayor Frank Sippel and David Perry. Marlowe said they wished them both the best.
