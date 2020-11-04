Keep counting votes, Middle Township demonstrators say

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A small group of demonstrators held signs calling for votes to continue being counted in the down-to-the-wire presidential election.

Only a few people attended the rally, organized by Cape May County Indivisible at the busy intersection of Routes 9 and 47 in the Rio Grande section of the township, and even the honks of support or derision seemed low key after a grueling campaign.

“It’s been a long couple of days,” said Shannon McDevitt, holding part of a sheet with the hand-written phrase “Count every vote.”

Members of the group said they promised to turn out in protest under certain circumstances, including if President Trump declared victory while results remained unclear.

Trump did so late Tuesday night, while the results in several swing states remained uncertain, and further suggested without evidence that there was voter fraud.

McDevitt described the scene as exceptionally quiet. Still, several drivers honked their horns, some in support, some with obvious disapproval. One woman could be heard yelling “hail Trump.” Shortly after that, a man in the passenger seat of a car relayed the message that Democratic nominee Joe Biden had just been declared the winner in Michigan.