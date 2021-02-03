Judge will rule within a week on Witherspoon appointment

The county Democratic Committee then appointed Witherspoon as interim commissioner, but the board has refused to seat her without a ruling from Marczyk.

The board’s attorney, Richard Andrien, on the other hand, argued Wednesday that precedent does not hold because the cases are too different.

In the 2011 case cited by Bell, Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, D-Camden, Gloucester, was running for the first time in the district and won by more than 4,000 votes. She had her election decertified and a new election called because of a residency question.

There was no doubt Mosquera had won, Andrien said.

“The issue here, we know the number of disenfranchised voters exceeds the difference in the election. You can’t rely on it for determination of the winner, but you can for incumbency? The analytical framework is not there.”

The state Supreme Court ruled Mosquera was still the incumbent for purposes of appointing an interim Assembly representative, since she was the certified winner for a time.