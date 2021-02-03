Judge will rule within a week on Witherspoon appointment

Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk will rule within a week on whether Democrat Thelma Witherspoon can be seated as District 3 commissioner for Atlantic County on an interim basis, he said after a hearing Wednesday morning.
The ruling will come well in advance of the next commissioners meeting Feb. 16, the judge said.
Witherspoon’s attorney, Colin Bell, argued during the hearing that state Supreme Court precedent favors Witherspoon being appointed to the seat until a special election is held or an appellate court determines one is not needed. District 3 covers most of Egg Harbor Township and part of Hamilton Township.
Bell said the precedent establishes the winner of an election as the incumbent, even if the certification of that candidate’s win is later reversed by a judge and a special election is called.
“Whoever received certification of an election, even if annulled ... their party gets to appoint the successor,” Bell said. “That’s what happened here.”
Witherspoon, of Hamilton, defeated Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, 15,034 to 14,748 in the November election. But Atlantic County Clerk Ed McGettigan sent the wrong ballots to 338 people in the district, wrongfully preventing them from voting in the race. Since Witherspoon’s margin of 286 was smaller than the number of disenfranchised voters, Marczyk decertified her win and ordered a new election.
The county Democratic Committee then appointed Witherspoon as interim commissioner, but the board has refused to seat her without a ruling from Marczyk.
The board’s attorney, Richard Andrien, on the other hand, argued Wednesday that precedent does not hold because the cases are too different.
In the 2011 case cited by Bell, Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, D-Camden, Gloucester, was running for the first time in the district and won by more than 4,000 votes. She had her election decertified and a new election called because of a residency question.
There was no doubt Mosquera had won, Andrien said.
“The issue here, we know the number of disenfranchised voters exceeds the difference in the election. You can’t rely on it for determination of the winner, but you can for incumbency? The analytical framework is not there.”
The state Supreme Court ruled Mosquera was still the incumbent for purposes of appointing an interim Assembly representative, since she was the certified winner for a time.
Mosquera won the special election and has been an assemblywoman since. A federal court also established she was correct to run in 2011 because it was a redistricting year so one-year residency requirements were not in effect as districts were changing.
The interim appointment to the board, if made, may last a long time.
The Atlantic County Democratic Committee is appealing Marczyk’s order for a special election. Marczyk had ordered an April 20 special election but recently stayed that date until the appeal can be heard.
Bell also argued it harms people who live in District 3 to not have a dedicated commissioner representing them for any amount of time.
National Guard delivers ballots to the Atlantic County Board of Elections
