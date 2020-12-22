Judge rules Risley official winner in freeholder race, Fernandez to appeal

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Risley and Fitzpatrick will take the oath of office at 4 p.m. Jan. 5. The meeting will be livestreamed.

The freeholder board will officially be called the board of county commissioners as of Jan. 1, after a new state law required the name change.

The county elections board had audited by hand a randomly selected 2% of the votes cast and found Fernandez came just one vote closer to Risley after that. Then Mendez ordered the board to hand recount another randomly selected 4% of ballots, after which Fernandez remained only one vote closer to Risley.

On Tuesday, Mendez also ordered the Atlantic County clerk to adjust and recertify the final results of the 2020 race “in accordance with the results of the audit and additional recount,” and denied Fernandez’s petition to have all 143,000 ballots cast in the county recounted by machine, with some counted by hand.

“Now that the results of the additional recount have been provided, the Court has even greater confidence in the election results and sees no justification for ordering a further recount,” Mendez wrote in his decision. “The results of the recount provided by Board of Elections demonstrates that the difference between Petitioner Fernandez and Candidate Risley did not change at all.”