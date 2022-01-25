Judge postpones Devlin hearing on Atlantic City MUA removal

No new hearing date has been set, both Castellani and Tarver said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Devlin has called the attempts to remove him a "political and personal attack toward me and my family."

He sued to get relief, either in the form of stopping the hearing altogether or gaining more time to prepare. Devlin said the suit also reserves the right to sue for damages.

According to Tarver, current and past executive directors of the MUA have alleged, in letters to the state Department of Community Affairs, that Devlin interfered with an insurance contract with a company called Fairview and almost cost the MUA its insurance.

Devlin also has been accused of inappropriately interfering with the daily operations of the MUA, according to Tarver.

“The Division of Local Government Services is aware of concerns over Mr. Devlin’s conduct on the ACMUA board,” DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan has said. “The Division may provide guidance on process requirements. Once the governing body makes its decision, the DLGS Director would approve or disapprove its actions.”