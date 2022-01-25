Judge postpones Devlin hearing on Atlantic City MUA removal

ATLANTIC CITY — A judge on Tuesday morning refused to stop City Council from holding a hearing to potentially remove John Devlin from his position as board chair of the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority.
But Judge James P. Savio did postpone the hearing for about two weeks to give Devlin and his attorney, David Castellani, more time to prepare, Castellani said later Tuesday morning.
"It allows us to get witnesses and documentary evidence," Castellani said.
The judge did not grant Devlin two things he asked for, said city attorney Robert Tarver.
"They filed an application asking for temporary restraints to have the hearing put off," he said, while the court dealt with allegations of bias against Devlin.
"He denied that application, and also denied an application to have the meeting of Jan. 7, 2022, voided," Tarver said.
That was the special meeting in which council members voted 5-3 to hold a hearing to potentially remove Devlin.
The judge has, however, allowed Devlin's side more time to prepare, Tarver said.
"Tonight's meeting is off," Tarver said of a special council meeting that had been scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday. "It was a special meeting just for the hearing."
No new hearing date has been set, both Castellani and Tarver said.
Devlin has called the attempts to remove him a "political and personal attack toward me and my family."
He sued to get relief, either in the form of stopping the hearing altogether or gaining more time to prepare. Devlin said the suit also reserves the right to sue for damages.
According to Tarver, current and past executive directors of the MUA have alleged, in letters to the state Department of Community Affairs, that Devlin interfered with an insurance contract with a company called Fairview and almost cost the MUA its insurance.
Devlin also has been accused of inappropriately interfering with the daily operations of the MUA, according to Tarver.
“The Division of Local Government Services is aware of concerns over Mr. Devlin’s conduct on the ACMUA board,” DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan has said. “The Division may provide guidance on process requirements. Once the governing body makes its decision, the DLGS Director would approve or disapprove its actions.”
Devlin, a longtime school board member, calls himself a political opponent of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. On the school board, he has criticized the district’s handling of a child pornography case involving a substitute teacher who is a cousin of Small’s wife, La’Quetta. La’Quetta Small is now superintendent of the city schools.
The city should not want to foster an environment in which disagreements lead to personal attacks and retaliation, newly elected Councilman Bruce Weekes has said.
Council President George Tibbitt, however, said the allegations against Devlin do not come from Small or the administration, but from letters sent to the state DCA by current ACMUA Executive Director Michael Armstrong and previous Executive Director Bruce Ward, both of whom are also lawyers.
Voting against the resolution Jan. 7 were 2nd Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston, 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, who appointed Devlin to the MUA board, and Weekes.
Voting for were 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, Tibbitt, newly elected Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall, and Councilmen Muhammad Zia and MD Hossain Morshed.
First Ward Councilman Aaron “Sporty” Randolph was not present.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
