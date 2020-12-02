Judge orders recount in at-large Atlantic County freeholder race, will determine scope later

A judge on Wednesday ordered a recount in the freeholder at-large race in Atlantic County because of the extreme closeness of the results, but did not determine the size or scope of it.

Assignment Judge Julio Mendez will rule on how the recount will proceed after another hearing at 1:30 p.m. Monday, he said, in order to give lawyers in the case time to develop their cases on what size sampling they would accept.

"I am not inclined to order a hand recount of every ballot at this point," Mendez said of the more than 143,000 mostly paper ballots cast countywide Nov. 3. With the vast majority of votes cast by mail and provisional ballots, he said it would be overwhelming for the Atlantic County Board of Elections staff and costly for the county to do a hand recount of so many ballots.

Board of Elections Chairperson Lynn Caterson testified it would cost an estimated $90,000 to do a hand recount of all ballots cast in the election. She said the board would have to hire a temporary staff of 12 people for at least two weeks to conduct it. The board would also have to extend the lease on rented office space it used for the ballot counting to be able to provide social distancing for staff, she said.