Judge issues stay in Atlantic County Commissioner District 3 special election case

A judge on Wednesday granted a stay of the special election in the District 3 Atlantic County Commissioners race until an appellate court rules on whether it is needed.

In an order issued late in the day, Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk granted Thelma Witherspoon's request for a stay, and stayed his own orders dated Jan. 4 and 13, which set out scheduling for the special election for April 20.

Without the stay, the county would have had to prepare for and spend funds on a special election that might later be found by the appellate court to be unneeded.

Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, defeated Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, 15,034 to 14,748 in the November election.

But county Clerk Ed McGettigan had sent the wrong ballots to 338 people in the district, preventing them from voting in the race. Since Witherspoon’s margin of 286 was smaller than the number of disenfranchised voters, the judge decertified her win and ordered the new election.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

County Clerk sent 554 Hamilton Township voters wrong ballots The Atlantic County Clerk sent a batch of incorrect ballots on Oct. 19 to 554 voters in Hami…

Witherspoon sued to stop the special election and have her win recertified.