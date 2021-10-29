Judge hears complaint vs. Atlantic City GOP candidates about illegal electioneering

An Atlantic County Superior Court judge issued an order Friday telling all candidates to behave around early voting and regular polling sites, after hearing a complaint about illegal electioneering.
Attorneys for the Atlantic County Democratic Committee filed the complaint Thursday against Atlantic City Council at-large GOP candidates Rizwan Malik and Matthew Diullio-Jusino.
It asked Superior Court Judge James P. Savio to block the two Republicans from handing out election materials or otherwise campaigning within 100 feet of the early voting site at the Atlantic City Free Public Library.
On Friday afternoon, Savio ordered "that no person or candidate for public office in the City of Atlantic City shall violate (the law on electioneering)."
State law bans any electioneering within 100 feet of a polling site.
"We're very happy with Judge Savio's ruling," said Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman. "Candidates have no right to disregard our laws and electioneer, regardless of party affiliation or office sought."
There was no trial or taking of evidence, Suleiman said.
Diullio-Jusino stressed that the judge's order was addressed to all candidates, not just the Republicans.
"The judge made no findings of any violations," he said.
Diullio-Jusino said he and Malik had followed the law, and the accusations were wrong.
"We have no need to electioneer, because we are going to win," Diullo-Jusino said Friday before the hearing. "That's my official statement."
The complaint alleged illegal electioneering by the two has "been occurring virtually unabated at the Atlantic City early voting site since Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021," even though the Atlantic County Board of Elections installed a blue line Sunday, the second day of early voting, indicating the 100-foot distance after getting complaints.
"I think my opponents are confused. At 5 p.m. the library closes and they change the entrance (to early voting)," Diullo-Jusino said Friday. "The blue line is for after 5 p.m., and before 5 p.m. is the yellow line. We have paid very close attention."
Suleiman said the Democrats believe no election materials should be given out within 100 feet of any entrance to the voting site.
The judge did not make a determination of whether the 100-foot line could change as entrances change.
Diullio-Jusino also said allegations that he and Malik have left the area when they see a police presence, and return after police leave, are "blatantly false."
"Our basic duty out there is educating people on early voting," Diullio-Jusino said. "Many are not aware it's an option."
He does not plan to change what he is doing, he said.
"We will stay past 100 feet of any entrance being used, as we have been doing," Diullio-Jusino said.
The Democrats said they provided photos of Malik and Diullio-Jusino distributing campaign materials within the 100-foot barrier on various days and provided a sworn statement from Atlantic City resident Yasna Babich about witnessing the electioneering.
The Atlantic City Free Public Library is located at 1 N. Tennessee Ave.
