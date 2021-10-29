 Skip to main content
Judge hears complaint vs. Atlantic City GOP candidates about illegal electioneering
Photo of alleged electioneering by Malik, Diullo-Jusino

A photo provided by the Atlantic County Democratic Committee shows a van with electioneering signs on it parked on Tennessee Avenue next to the Atlantic City Free Public Library. Democrats allege the van is within 100 feet of an entrance to a polling place, in violation of state law, but Republicans say it is not within 100 feet of the entrance being used at the time.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

Maureen Bugdon, Superintendent of Elections Commissioner of Registration and Autumn Vasquez, Registration Clerk showing how to use the new e-poll books which will be used by all machine voters this year early and Election Day and new voting machines to be used this year only by early voters. Wednesday Sept 29, 2021.

An Atlantic County Superior Court judge issued an order Friday telling all candidates to behave around early voting and regular polling sites, after hearing a complaint about illegal electioneering.

Attorneys for the Atlantic County Democratic Committee filed the complaint Thursday against Atlantic City Council at-large GOP candidates Rizwan Malik and Matthew Diullio-Jusino.

It asked Superior Court Judge James P. Savio to block the two Republicans from handing out election materials or otherwise campaigning within 100 feet of the early voting site at the Atlantic City Free Public Library.

On Friday afternoon, Savio ordered "that no person or candidate for public office in the City of Atlantic City shall violate (the law on electioneering)."

State law bans any electioneering within 100 feet of a polling site.

"We're very happy with Judge Savio's ruling," said Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman. "Candidates have no right to disregard our laws and electioneer, regardless of party affiliation or office sought."

There was no trial or taking of evidence, Suleiman said.

Diullio-Jusino stressed that the judge's order was addressed to all candidates, not just the Republicans.

"The judge made no findings of any violations," he said. 

Diullio-Jusino said he and Malik had followed the law, and the accusations were wrong.

"We have no need to electioneer, because we are going to win," Diullo-Jusino said Friday before the hearing. "That's my official statement."

The complaint alleged illegal electioneering by the two has "been occurring virtually unabated at the Atlantic City early voting site since Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021," even though the Atlantic County Board of Elections installed a blue line Sunday, the second day of early voting, indicating the 100-foot distance after getting complaints.

"I think my opponents are confused. At 5 p.m. the library closes and they change the entrance (to early voting)," Diullo-Jusino said Friday. "The blue line is for after 5 p.m., and before 5 p.m. is the yellow line. We have paid very close attention."

Suleiman said the Democrats believe no election materials should be given out within 100 feet of any entrance to the voting site.

The judge did not make a determination of whether the 100-foot line could change as entrances change.

Diullio-Jusino also said allegations that he and Malik have left the area when they see a police presence, and return after police leave, are "blatantly false."

"Our basic duty out there is educating people on early voting," Diullio-Jusino said. "Many are not aware it's an option."

He does not plan to change what he is doing, he said.

"We will stay past 100 feet of any entrance being used, as we have been doing," Diullio-Jusino said.

The Democrats said they provided photos of Malik and Diullio-Jusino distributing campaign materials within the 100-foot barrier on various days and provided a sworn statement from Atlantic City resident Yasna Babich about witnessing the electioneering.

The Atlantic City Free Public Library is located at 1 N. Tennessee Ave.

U.S. cigarette sales increase for the first time in 20 years

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

