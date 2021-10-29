Judge hears complaint vs. Atlantic City GOP candidates about illegal electioneering

Diullio-Jusino said he and Malik had followed the law, and the accusations were wrong.

"We have no need to electioneer, because we are going to win," Diullo-Jusino said Friday before the hearing. "That's my official statement."

The complaint alleged illegal electioneering by the two has "been occurring virtually unabated at the Atlantic City early voting site since Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021," even though the Atlantic County Board of Elections installed a blue line Sunday, the second day of early voting, indicating the 100-foot distance after getting complaints.

"I think my opponents are confused. At 5 p.m. the library closes and they change the entrance (to early voting)," Diullo-Jusino said Friday. "The blue line is for after 5 p.m., and before 5 p.m. is the yellow line. We have paid very close attention."

Suleiman said the Democrats believe no election materials should be given out within 100 feet of any entrance to the voting site.

The judge did not make a determination of whether the 100-foot line could change as entrances change.

Diullio-Jusino also said allegations that he and Malik have left the area when they see a police presence, and return after police leave, are "blatantly false."